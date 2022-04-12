The Toronto Raptors playoff odds to win the Eastern Conference and the NBA Finals are now available. This is the first playoff season that Ontarian bettors can choose among private sportsbook platforms. The Raptors are among the teams with very long odds to win either the conference title or championship.

Toronto had no problem securing a playoff spot in the final weeks of the regular season. There’s a little separation between the top four teams and the Raptors in terms of odds. Brooklyn also has more favorable odds despite having to participate in the play-in round, but that’s due to Kyrie Irving finally being able to participate in every game regardless of venue.

Here are the best futures odds available for the Toronto Raptors, both to win the East and the NBA Finals. At the time of this writing, DraftKings had the best odds for winning the championship but is not available in Ontario. The next-best sportsbook is BetMGM with odds set at 67.00.

Toronto Raptors Playoff Odds: Not Among NBA’s Top Title Contenders

Normally, we would advise you to shop around for the best available betting odds on the Raptors. In this case, many sportsbooks are aligned on playoff odds for Toronto. The Raptors find themselves far down the NBA Championship odds boards this season.

In 2019, the Raptors won the first NBA Championship in franchise history. They also became the first team based in Canada to accomplish that feat. This year, the Raptors aren’t among the top favorites to contend for the NBA Championship.

The Raptors playoff odds have actually increased from the start of the season. Toronto was +8000 when the NBA’s 2022 season tipped off. Team leaders Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, and rookie Scottie Barnes have not had the advantage of playing with veteran guard Kyle Lowry, who is now playing for the Miami Heat.

Siakam leads the team in both scoring and rebounding. The Raptors haven’t had the luxury of playing with their full starting lineup for much of the season. But they are starting to get healthy at the right time of the year, and they’ve been winning a lot of games. Since March 9, the Canadian-based team has gone an incredible 14-4 against their opponents.

It’ll be a tough first round for Toronto in the NBA playoffs. Their first opponent is the Philadelphia 76ers, and the series kicks off on Saturday night at 6:00 PM ET. They have defeated the 76ers twice in their successful stretch at the end of the regular season.

