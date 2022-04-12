BetRivers Releases Early Popular Sports Betting Trends In Ontario

A little more than a week after launching their sportsbook in Ontario, BetRivers has gathered enough data to see early betting trends in the market. Numbers indicate that Ontario sports bettors love their local professional teams. They also supported one of golf’s largest major events, The Masters tournament.

BetRivers Ontario, owned by Rush Street Interactive, Inc., is accepting sports wagers at BetRivers.ca as well as via their sportsbook mobile application. Ontario is the most populous province in Canada and the largest market in the country.

Both the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors were the most popular local teams to place wagers on. Of all the North American professional leagues, the NBA saw the largest market share of online bets at BetRivers. However, the most bet-on event overall was The Masters.

“The response we have seen in Ontario has reinforced that there is a huge appetite for regulated online casino and sports betting within the market,” Rush Street Interactive CEO Richard Schwartz said in a statement on Tuesday.

Blue Jays, Raptors Lead The Way At BetRivers Ontario

The most-bet teams so far have been the Toronto Raptors of the NBA and MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays. Both teams are very good, and the MLB season started last Thursday on the way to 162 games of action.

Betting on the Blue Jays to win the World Series (+875) or the pennant (+450) is popular with baseball fans, as the team boasts an excellent core of players in their prime.

The Raptors open their first-round playoff series this week against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to BetRivers, the Raptors are +150 to win that series, which many experts consider a tight matchup.

The NBA is popular with many Canadian bettors: the second-most bet event in the first week for BetRivers was Sunday’s game between the Lakers and Nuggets, which pulled in 5% of the total handle. In all, 36% of total handle for BetRivers Ontario between April 4 and April 11 was on the NBA.

BetRivers Sees Most Action On “The Masters”

According to BetRivers Ontario, the most popular sports betting event of the first weekend on the market in Ontario was The Masters golf tournament. 17% of all the total sports handle for April 9-10 were on the Masters.

BetRivers Online Casino Games Data

Players are turning to BetRivers.ca for iGaming as well. According to data from BetRivers, for their first full week in Ontario, slots ranked as the most popular online game, followed by blackjack.

BetRivers offers gaming products in the United States, Canada, and Colombia. According to Rush Street Interactive, Inc., they will add Mexico later in 2022. BetRivers provides coverage of many sports and sporting events across North America.

