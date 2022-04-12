Shortly after Ontario online gaming legalization, a large local sports group cemented partnerships with multiple popular operators. Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) recently signed a deal with PointsBet Canada on Monday. Last week, it entered its first betting deals with Flutter Entertainment brands FanDuel and PokerStars.

Four of Toronto’s top professional sports teams are connected with the MLSE. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors are part of the NHL and NBA, respectively. These are two of the largest North American sports leagues. Other teams include the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL and Toronto FC in MLS.

What To Expect From The Toronto Sports Betting Moves

With a group representing these top franchises in Toronto, it makes it easier for gambling operators to establish partnerships. Fans of the teams and gambling platforms should expect more crossover content.

While the PointsBet press release didn’t have official details, FanDuel and PokerStars branding will be more prominent at the teams’ stomping grounds. On the other side, further team integration will be found when placing wagers at these various sportsbooks.

“We look forward to utilizing our partnership to provide 19+ fans of our teams with new and different ways of interacting,” Jordan Vader, SVP of Global Partnerships at MLSE, said in the PointsBet press release, “and engaging with the sports they love with a trusted operator in PointsBet that prioritizes responsible gaming.”

PointsBet Making Plenty Of Local Connections

In Ontario, current igaming regulations limit how operators can advertise their products. Unlike the United States, they can’t entice new bettors with extravagant welcome offer deals. “Risk-free bets” must actually have no risk when it comes to players’ money, and there are also stronger limits to excessive play.

PointsBet Canada is taking on that challenge by establishing many local partnerships. Early on, they started developing an advertising campaign with The Trailer Park Boys. Multiple videos show the cast from the popular series advertising the gambling platform.

The operator also has an agreement with another local Ontario professional team. In late March, PointsBet made the announcement of partnering with the Ottawa Redblacks CFL team. In a similar fashion, branding and advertising will be at their home stadium during football games.

