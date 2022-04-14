NHL Player Prop Picks For Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals

Before a quick road trip to Ottawa, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a big game against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. The Maple Leafs are still in a position to solidify their second-place standing in the Atlantic Division. Here’s what sports bettors should consider when looking at how to bet on this game and our NHL player prop considerations.

Best Odds Available For Maple Leafs vs. Capitals

Washington is available at plus odds on the moneyline. In what’s expected to be a tightly contested game, there’s already some value in that. Both teams have strong records in their positions away and at home. The expected goaltenders, Ilya Samsonov (WSH) and Jack Campbell (TOR), are both on lengthy winning streaks.

Despite their success, what’s been trending just as high are overs hitting for both the Maple Leafs and Capitals. In the past nine games for both teams, the under has hit once. Behind Auston Matthews, the offense has been rolling for Toronto. In the past four games, Washington has scored a total of 23 goals.

Top Player Prop Picks For Maple Leafs vs. Capitals

Mitchell Marner – Over 1.5 points

Marner hasn’t collected double-digit points in his last three games, which is a long layoff for him. Prior to this “cold stretch,” Marner has had two or more points in seven consecutive games. That includes big games against Florida, Tampa Bay, and Boston on the road. We like him to step up again here and have a tremendous night.

William Nylander – Over 0.5 points

With Nylander being on the first power play unit, he’s been racking up assists in recent weeks. He’s also tallied up four goals himself since March 31. If you like Toronto to continue their success on the power play against Washington, Nylander is available at plus-odds to get at least one assist. (

Alex Ovechkin – Over 0.5 points

It’s not often that the Capitals’ star player is available on the odds board to get just one point. Ovechkin has collected a point in all but three games since the beginning of March. We’d recommend plunking down some good money on this prop, or combining it with another player point total that’s likely to hit in a different NHL game.

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell