Toronto Star Sports Betting Partner Gets Ontario Regulation Approval

Ontario’s gaming market will get a homegrown product soon. NorthStar Gaming Inc. reveals it holds approval as an online sports betting and casino operator by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). Its platform is under the Torstar group, which includes the popular Toronto Star media publication.

NorthStar is an Ontario-based sportsbook and casino gaming platform. It has a commitment to becoming a top brand in the gaming market. Ontario opened its regulated market to third-party operators on April 4. This is months after only offering a state-run sportsbook and gaming platform.

NorthStar will need to clear more regulatory hurdles before they can launch their online app and website for Ontario bettors and casino game players. The app is “NorthStar Bets,” which is front-and-center with sports betting content (as a sponsor) in The Toronto Star.

“NorthStar Gaming will be working closely with both the AGCO and iGaming Ontario to ensure all remaining regulatory requirements are met prior to launching NorthStar Bets,” the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Most private operators in Ontario consist of companies from the United States and The United Kingdom. For example, Entain owns Sports Interaction Sportsbook. In addition, bet365 and Unibet are both controlled by UK-based conglomerates.

The entry of NorthStar Bets will be the first Canadian-owned sportsbook and casino gaming operator in the Ontario market. According to research by Ontario officials and gaming experts, the Ontario market could be as large as $800 million in 2022, with further expansion as more operators join.

The Status Of Online Betting In Ontario

Sports bettors and casino game aficionados can wager online in Ontario from one of the operators in that province. This market opened to privately-held operators on April 4, marking the first province in Canada to do so.

The very best thing about a new market is that sportsbooks offer new registration bonuses. This is also the same with online casino operators. New customers are eligible for free bets, deposit matches, and other offers.

Currently, four casino gaming platforms are operating in Ontario: BetMGM Casino Ontario, BetRivers Casino Ontario, Caesars Casino Ontario, and Unibet Casino Ontario.

Several other operators (sportsbooks, casinos, or both) have licenses from the AGCO. Furthermore, additional brands will join the Ontario market in 2022. All users must be 19 years or older and be within Ontario province to register with a sportsbook or online casino app.

