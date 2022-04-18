The Toronto Blue Jays begin their next series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. This is a three-game series on the road before heading to Houston for another big matchup. It’s been a blend of alternating wins and losses for the Blue Jays over their past nine games.

To start out the season, the MLB AL East doesn’t have much consistency. Heading into Monday night, Toronto had the top spot with a 6-4 record. The other contenders in the division – Tampa Bay, Boston, and the New York Yankees – all equally had a 5-5 record.

Series Schedule And Starting Pitchers For Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Tuesday – 7:10 PM ET – Kikuchi vs. Eovaldi

Wednesday – 7:10 PM ET – Berrios vs. Pivetta

Thursday – 1:35 PM ET – Gausman vs. Houck

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox – Best Odds Available

Oddsmakers are expecting the ball to fly out of the park in this matchup with the total set near double-digits. For starter Nathan Eovaldi, he has two decent outings with 13 strikeouts collectively. However, he’s already allowed four total home run shots. Yusei Kikuchi for Toronto had a game total set for 9.5 runs for his first outing with the Blue Jays. In that game, he allowed 3 of the 4 total runs the NY Yankees collected.

If the win-loss alternating trend continues for Toronto, they’re expected to take the loss next time out. It also helps that the pitching matchup favors the home team.

Sports Betting Picks For Tuesday’s Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Game

Total Runs – Under 9.5

Both of the offenses are always capable, but we think this one is set a little high. Eovaldi has the potential to shut down the opposing side if he doesn’t allow a home run. Kikuchi has allowed four or less earned runs in 12 of his last 13 starts dating back to his time with Seattle. So, anticipate this one to skate just under after nine innings.

Gurriel is coming off a terrific series against Oakland with six total hits across three games. We like him to continue his five-game hitting streak, but we’ll bring those odds positive and take the over on total bases.

Nathan Eovaldi – Over 5.5 strikeouts thrown

Eovaldi has gone five innings in his first two starts and has collected six or more strikeouts in both games. He’s hitting the mark early. Toronto also strikes out frequently as a team against right-handers (6.8 avg K’s against RHPs).

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II