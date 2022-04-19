Best PointsBet Ontario Sportsbook Code Available Today 

PointsBet Ontario Sportsbook has been one of the initial platforms available when Ontario’s sports betting market expanded. Here is our exclusive PointsBet Ontario code to use when registering for a new account: BETBONUS7. Using the PointsBet Canada code will allow you to receive the maximum new player offer.

PointsBet Ontario is a highly recommended option among the new suite of sportsbooks available in the Ontario market. PointsBet Ontario, BetMGM Ontario, and BetRivers Ontario will be major upgrades over the Proline+ platform that Ontario sports bettors have been forced to use previously.

Learn more about PointsBet Canada and the best online offer available in Ontario

PointsBet Ontario Helps Break Proline+ Monopoly

Proline+ essentially had a monopoly on the Ontario market, and it has received a lot of criticism for offering inferior odds that increase its hold percentage. There have also been complaints about discrepancies in odds at Proline+ retail locations and online.

You can rest assured that PointsBet Sportsbook, BetMGM Sportsbook, and BetRivers Sportsbook will deal with highly competitive odds. They have all built solid reputations across the US by operating fairly in states that have legalized sports betting.

PointsBet Is One Of The Best Sports Betting Apps Available

There’s a lot to like when using PointsBet Canada. Both the website and mobile app are quick loading. The design defaults to white text on a black background. It defaults to an organized view with featured and local betting options in the middle of the screen.

Unique features include viewing a “Next Up” section to see what sports players can bet on in the near future. This puts in every sport, be it popular North American events or international niche offerings. There’s also parlay boosters and unique promotions available.

Overall, we highly recommend the PointsBet Ontario Sportsbook sports betting app. Don’t just take our word for it. The app has a solid 4.7 rating based on more than 16,500 customer reviews at the App Store, too.

The PointsBet Ontario app offers live streaming and stat visualizations, which aren’t always available on sports betting apps. You can bet 24/7 with PointsBet Ontario, which also offers live betting and same game parlays in the NFL, NBA, and MLB.