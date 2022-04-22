One of the biggest questions Ontario sports bettors have is about deposit and withdrawal methods. Is a debit or credit card accepted when depositing into a new online sportsbook account? Are services like Interac e-Transfer and PayPal available with the likes of BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook?

Depending on the operator, there will be different options to consider. Some will feature a variety of methods while others have limited features available. Many of these methods are interchangeable between the sportsbook and online casino platform.

Note that all deposit and withdrawal options are subject to change. Features available may be different than when this post was published.

Operator Deposit Withdrawal BetMGM Interac e-Transfer

MuchBetter

PayPal

Visa/MC

Apple Pay Interac e-Transfer

MuchBetter

PayPal

Visa/MC

Apple Pay Caesars PayPal PayPal BetRivers Interac e-Transfer

Trustly

PayPal

Visa/MC Interac e-Transfer

Trustly

PayPal PointsBet Trustly

PayPal

Visa/MC Trustly

PayPal

What Are Popular Ontario Online Sportsbook Deposit Methods?

Without question, the deposit method most available at all legal sportsbooks is with a credit or debit card. This is assuming that the card is through the MasterCard or Visa payment processor. It’s not entirely universal in Ontario; Caesars Sportsbook only allows PayPal for depositing. But it’s often the most reliable option to consider.

Interestingly enough, credit cards are not eligible for deposit in some of the United States. It isn’t smart to bet with money on credit, so we don’t really recommend this method. There’s also a chance that additional fees will be added to the deposit. Withdrawals back to the credit card are generally not available.

Other popular methods are PayPal and Interac e-Transfer. The latter is a money transfer system that connects a personal or business account to the online gaming account. PayPal is a popular fintech company that blends different payment methods and makes it more convenient to pay online.

PayPal is essentially a mobile wallet, as are Apple Pay and Google Pay. However, when compared to these two, PayPal is more popular. Again, it’s the only option available at Caesars right now. The latter two are more scarcely available.

Can I Withdraw Money With These Same Methods?

For the most part, a lot of these methods can be used for depositing and withdrawing money. This especially holds through with direct bank account access, Interac e-Transfer, and PayPal. Visa and MasterCard transactions seem to be limited for withdrawals at a handful of operators.

Online players will often find that the list for withdrawal methods is shorter than the list of deposit methods. There may also be some instances where it’s a little weird that some options are not available. For example, bet365 accepts Apple Pay for deposit, but not for withdrawal. At Unibet, only Instadebit is available for withdrawal.

How Long Does It Take To Receive Money Withdrawals?

The amount of time can vary widely. Any funding that is connected to direct online banking or with Interac e-Transfer tends to be completed within 24 hours. Using Visa or MasterCard can be anywhere from one to five days. In general, bettors can expect to receive their money within 72 hours. Note that these times are exclusive to business days.

Unless it’s a wire transfer, most deposit methods are fairly instant to the player’s online account. Most methods will also not have any fees – unless it’s a wire transfer. Similar to credit cards, we don’t recommend wire transfers to operators that accept them.

What Operator Features The Most Deposit/Withdraw Methods In Ontario?

With so many options, it’s hard to pinpoint the operator that features the most deposit or withdrawal methods. Also, these can change at a moment’s notice (although it’s not too frequent). Through our research, however, we found that Bet99 had a large variety of options.

We’ve seen methods that are rare compared to the competition, such as MuchBetter, Flexepin, and Coinspad. The latter is actually a Bitcoin transfer method for those investing in the digital currency. Another benefit with Bet99 is that many of these deposit methods are also options for withdrawal.