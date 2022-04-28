Review Of theScore Online Store For Hoodies, Shirts, And Crewnecks  

theScore launched an online store where fans of theScore and theScore Bet can buy branded hoodies and t-shirts. This comes in the wake of its Ontario sports betting launch, where it plans to leverage its Canadian brand recognition.

The online store includes t-shirts, hoodies, and crewnecks with theScore and theScore Bet branding. We received one of the hoodies to review. It’s a comfortable thick-fabric hoodie. It’s warm too, so it’s a comfortable layer on chilly days. (If it’ll work in the Colorado foothills, it’ll work in Toronto!)

The hoodies run around $60, the crewnecks around $45, and the t-shirts around $32.

theScore Online Store And Ontario Marketing

Online sportsbooks face unique marketing challenges in Ontario. They can’t advertise welcome bonuses—or call signup promotions welcome bonuses—in Ontario. Most new markets in the United States are full of bonus offers inducing bettors to sign up for newly available sportsbook brands.

Since Ontario has prohibited that type of inducement marketing, sportsbook brands have had to rely on the power of their brands to attract bettors. That’s one of the things that makes theScore’s online store so interesting. It’s a way to advertise the brand without marketing bonuses.

It can also keep theScore top-of-mind for bettors. Every online gambling brand in Ontario will want bettors to think of their brand when they think about sports betting. To do that, they need to keep their names in front of potential bettors. However, they also have to make their brands memorable in some way.

Aside from its online store, theScore’s marketing campaign featured celebrities to promote its Bet Mode feature. Bet Mode is an extension of theScore that delivers faster betting updates, live odds, and betting features. The ads promoting that feature include Susie Essman, Rex Lee, and theScore TV’s Gerry Dee.

While theScore is not the only online sportsbook to use celebrities in its marketing, its online store is unique.