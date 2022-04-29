A fine start by the Toronto Blue Jays is bolstering chances for one or more of their players to win a major award this baseball season. An overreaction to hot starts by others in MLB may provide opportunities to hop on futures bets involving Toronto stars.

The Blue Jays were pre-season darlings for many experts who predicted they would break through and win the AL East. Not much has changed those opinions a few weeks into the 2022 MLB season. The Jays have one of baseball’s best records, and rest on the backside of the Yankees for supremacy in the always-difficult AL East.

While division titles can be won or lost in April and May, the same cannot be said for the MVP and Cy Young awards, which take a longer time to germinate. The season needs to unfold to reveal the leading candidates for those honors, and often it’s the final 4-6 weeks of the regular season that proves pivotal.

Ontario sports bettors should keep a watchful eye on the odds for MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year in the first two months of a season, because oddsmakers can jerk odds in another direction to follow trending players, giving you an opportunity.

Looking At Toronto Blue Jays Futures Odds

The Jays are off to a nice start. Healthy center fielder George Springer provides the power that was expected of him when Toronto threw all that free agent money in his direction. And of course, Vlad Guerrero’s kid is a monster with the bat, and off to a hot start with a team-best five homers.

Here are current odds from three sportsbooks on Toronto’s top MVP candidates:

PLAYER BetMGM Caesars FanDuel Vlad Guerrero Jr. +400 +400 +440 George Springer +6600 +6000 +6500 Bo Bichette +4000 +5000 +4000 Matt Chapman +10000 +12500 +13000

Baseball’s MVP is not like the same award in other leagues. It’s tied more to what a player actually does statistically in that season, not like the NBA and NFL, where you get the small list of favorites in the first few weeks of the season and someone from that clique gets the honor. Truly just about any player can win an MVP in baseball as long as they put up numbers. The Jays, who lead the league in homers and rank third in OPS, are going to score oodles of runs.

I also like Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to worm his way into the MVP race (potentially). You won’t find odds on the Toronto outfielder at most sportsbooks. But if the 28-year-old Cuban gets hot, he could win a batting title with 30 HR power.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Cy Young Hopefuls

As I wrote before the season, starting pitcher Alek Manoah deserves your attention. The second-year righty has electric stuff. Considering his youth (he’s just 24), Manoah possesses an intuitive understanding of how to attack the strike zone in the big leagues.

Manoah has looked excellent through his first three starts (3-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 18 K’s in 18 IP). He’s going to get run support to win a lot of games. That may not be as important, but some Cy Young voters still have a crush on the “W.”

You can get +1800 on Manoah to win the Cy Young at Caesars Sportsbook Ontario. I like those odds and I think he’s an excellent choice. His teammate Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.19 ERA, 0.56 FIP, and league-best total in K’s) is at +1600. This means a $50 winning bet on him to capture the award would earn you $800. But I don’t think Gausman will have a superior season than Manoah.