DraftKings Will Join Ontario Sports Betting Market This Year

Ontario will get another prominent sportsbook in 2022. DraftKings revealed plans to launch into the Ontario sports betting market in the second quarter.

Legal sports betting launched in Ontario in April, and other sportsbooks such as BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, and PointsBet are already live in the most populous Canadian province.

DraftKings will need to clear licensing and regulatory hurdles set by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to be admitted into the market. The popular DraftKings sportsbook is operational in 18 U.S. states.

What Are DraftKings’ Plans For Ontario Sports Betting

What type of wagering and iGaming can we expect from DraftKings in Ontario, and where might the company be headed after it joins the Canadian market?

The Canadian sports betting market is much like in the U.S. Ontario law allows wagering on single-game sporting events, as well as parlay bets. You must be 19 years of age to legally bet with a sportsbook in Ontario. It’s anticipated that DraftKings Sportsbook Ontario will offer the same features it provides in the United States:

Competitive odds on the CFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, the NFL, and many other sporting events.

Special bets are offered for most sports and big events like the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NBA Finals, and the Super Bowl.

One of the top-rated betting platforms of any mobile app.

Secure account management and quality customer support.

Quick payouts.

Some of the best promos and bonus offers in the industry.

Canada is committed to responsible gaming with an emphasis on providing resources for its citizens to avoid pitfalls that can lead to financial strain or addiction to the activity. There was previously a significant amount of gray-market and illegal sports betting and iGaming in Canada, but the legal efforts in Ontario, which includes large markets like Toronto, will help eliminate those unregulated markets that fail to provide safety and security for consumers.

DraftKings’ mobile sportsbook app is consistently rated between 4 and 5 stars among reviews in the industry. The Boston-based company also features DK Nation, which offers sports news, analysis, and the “DraftKings Playbook,” a primer on sports betting that helps the novice or the experienced sports bettor.

DraftKings, Golden Nugget Casino Options Also Coming To Ontario

In an earnings call last week, Jason Park, Chief Financial Officer for DraftKings, explained the possibilities Ontario presents for DraftKings.

“Ontario represents about 40% of Canada’s population, and Ontario will be the fifth-largest U.S. state by population if it were in the U.S.,” Park said.

DraftKings is intent on launching its casino gaming product in Ontario as well. According to the company, DraftKings Casino is available in five states, marking 11% of the U.S. population. Golden Nugget, whose acquisition by DraftKings became complete last week, will also have an online casino platform available in Ontario.