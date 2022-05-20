It’s official, online gaming has come to Ontario, bringing with it a cavalcade of big-name sportsbook and casino launches. Chief among those big names is DraftKings, a famed sports betting brand with a massive market share in various legal markets. At long last, DraftKings Ontario is now available for bettors to sign up at bet at.

Earlier this week, DraftKings Ontario received its license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). This happens six weeks after the commercial market opened up in the province. Just days after receiving licensure, a commercial agreement was made with iGaming Ontario (iGO). While those in Ontario will enjoy the online sports betting launch, the operator, unfortunately, removed DFS contests from the area.

Why We Recommend DraftKings Ontario

DraftKings Sportsbook is not only one of the most popular sports betting apps, but it’s one of the highest-quality options available on the market. There’s a lot to like with the platform, as it’s very stable to play on with little issues. Many incentives will bring players back, including a loyalty program and “Missions” tailored to specific gamblers.

Its design is formatted differently for a smooth experience on a traditional website or mobile app. It’s easy to find what to specifically bet on, and there are varying formats to view them in. Players can deep dive into all markets available for a specific game, or look into a particular prop and place a parlay bet.

Overall, DraftKings arguably provides the best igaming experience in the industry. It would be even better with daily fantasy sports. However, DraftKings removed those contests as of Monday after receiving licensure from the AGCO. More on why both DraftKings and FanDuel shut down DFS contests can be found here.

A Word On The DraftKings Ontario Launch

It’s definitely worth noting that many Ontarians are having trouble getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook. Customers are sharing issues online such as geolocation errors despite being within the province, money being deposited for DFS instead of sportsbook activity, users with established DFS accounts not getting sign-up offers, and struggles when it comes to downloading mobile apps.

Here are a few tips that might help. First, ensure that location settings are turned on for the browser you’re using or the mobile device. Wired internet connections tend to have frequent issues with location, so we’d recommend using Wi-Fi when possible.

Also, ensure that money being deposited is going to the sportsbook and not daily fantasy sports. This should clearly be designated at the top of the page where the deposit is taking place. While it would be helpful for DK to lock DFS deposits in Ontario, this is something easy to note.

Of course, some technical issues are out of the customer’s control. Luckily, we’ve had a lot of success with DraftKings customer service. They’re likely experiencing high volume at the moment, but if you’re running into any issues, it’s worth contacting them and being patient as things are being worked out.

DraftKings Ontario Launch : Five Things To Know

Now that DraftKings Sportsbook is now available in Ontario, here are a few key points to keep in mind as you sign up and look to claim your new player incentives.

1. Know The Sign-Up Requirements

Be prepared to dole out some personal information as you sign up for an account with DraftKings sportsbook Ontario. The process will feel simple and familiar if you’ve ever signed up for an online shopping or banking account. You’ll need to provide your name, date of birth, phone number, email, home address, and a government-issued photo ID to confirm you are who you say you are. This information confirms your age and identity while preventing you from creating multiple accounts with the same sportsbook.

As you sign up, keep an eye out for details about the new player incentive. You may need to opt-in before you can claim it.

2. Read The Terms And Conditions

New user rewards always come with fine print. Make sure you read it. If you’re given site credits as part of a welcome incentive, you may need to use them within a certain time frame, lest they expire. Simply put, check the terms on any new player reward to ensure you get the full effect.

3. DraftKings Online Casino Also Available

DraftKings Ontario users have more to look forward to – DraftKings Casino Ontario! It coincides with the launch of the online sports betting platform. DraftKings Casino is known for its impressive game library and easy-to-use app. Check out our review for more information.

4. Mobile App And Desktop Available

You can get DraftKings Ontario sportsbook for iOS or Android devices. When it launches, read our review and click on the best deal available from the operator. This will lead to a download of the app on the user’s proper operating system. We recommend the in-app experience because geolocation is built right in, making it easy to sign on and place a bet when you’re in Ontario.

If computers are more your style, or if you prefer a big screen, just head to the DraftKings sportsbook website, and you can use that to place your bets. Keep in mind you may need to download a separate geolocation plugin to confirm you’re within Ontario while betting on a computer.

5. It’s Not Just DraftKings

DraftKings, not your style? That’s totally fine. In fact, you have a wealth of options in Ontario when it comes to sportsbooks. BetMGM, BetRivers, PointsBet, Unibet, and theScore Bet are all available, to name a handful. And more are undoubtedly on the way as the market expands. Keep an eye out for new sportsbooks in Ontario as the region grows its sports betting presence.