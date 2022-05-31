The Edmonton Oilers emerged victorious in the Battle of Alberta, taking down the Pacific Division winner, Calgary Flames, in the second round. Now, an even bigger opponent is ahead – the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche. The winner advances to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Colorado comes in as a very strong favorite to win the series at most sportsbooks. There’s a significant mismatch with the Avalanche offense, which has been dominant all year, going up against a defense that ranks in the bottom half of the NHL. But the Oilers are the second-best team remaining in the West at this point, and there’s always value to be had in NHL sports betting.

Best Odds for the Next Oilers vs. Avalanche Game

Game 1 – Tuesday, 8:00 PM ET – TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2 – Thursday, 8:00 PM ET – TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 3 – Saturday, 8:00 PM ET – TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 4 – Monday, 8:00 PM ET – TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 5* – June 8 – TBD

Game 6* – June 10 – TBD

Game 7* – June 12 – TBD

*If necessary

Sportsbook Comparison for Oilers vs. Avalanche Series Odds

Sportsbook Oilers to Win Avs to Win DraftKings BetMGM Caesars BetRivers

How the Edmonton Oilers Got to the Western Conference Final

It was a bit surprising to see the Oilers have to battle the Los Angeles Kings through seven games in the first round. After scoring nine straight goals against them, the Kings rebounded to take a 3-2 lead in the series. But the Oilers took the final two games as the Kings ran out of gas on offense.

Things looked very promising for the Flames with a 9-6 victory over the Oilers in Game 1. However, the Oilers defense allowed 11 more goals in four straight wins to take the series. The offense was the spotlight, and there should be no surprise that Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were the leaders in the winning streak.

Best NHL Player Props for Oilers vs. Avalanche

Leon Draisaitl

Draisaitl was an absolute machine dishing out the assists throughout the entire series against the Flames. A whopping 15 assists were generated, and this included back-to-back goals in the opening games at Calgary. He had 3 or more points in all five games, which is simply unbelievable on hockey’s biggest stage. We don’t expect that type of consistency against the Avs, but certainly, throw some prop bets on him.

Connor McDavid

Draisaitl has a whopping 55 goals for the Oilers this season and had most of the energy against Calgary, but both he and McDavid have been performing at an incredible level this postseason. McDavid had a multi-point streak for seven consecutive games until just scoring one goal in the clincher against the Flames. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see another streak happen against the Avs.

Nathan MacKinnon

One of the biggest differences between the two teams is the dominance of Draisaitl and McDavid on one side while the other has a large handful of great players. We’ll go with MacKinnon, a co-leader in playoff points for the Avs (13). It’s been a good balance of production with 8 goals and 5 assists. Colorado has only played 10 games this postseason, so the offensive production would be even higher if there were more opportunities.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill