2022 CFL Grey Cup Futures: Best Betting Odds Available

The 2022 Canadian Football League regular season kicks off on Thursday, June 9. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who dominated most of last season’s truncated schedule, pulled through to victory in the 108th Grey Cup. Once again, they are the favorites to win the Grey Cup again towards the end of the year.

For the first time this season, multiple Ontario online sportsbooks will feature futures for the East and West Divisions. BetRivers and FanDuel features some of the best odds available. Before kickoff in the regular season, Hamilton (East) and Winnipeg (West) are expected to win their respective divisions.

Unlike previous seasons, many popular sportsbooks are offering futures for the division for the first time. There are also totals available for the number of wins that teams will get.

Best Odds Available for Grey Cup Futures, Division Winners

Winnipeg is going to be the overwhelming favorite to win the 109th Grey Cup entering the new season. They had a dominant run through the prior regular season, only tallying up more losses later in the year after they locked up home field in the West Final. The playoffs were much more competitive, but they still took home the trophy.

After the Blue Bombers, it’s quite a tossup among sportsbooks with multiple contenders. Saskatchewan notably had a strong defense last year, and Hamilton pushed Winnipeg to the limits in the Grey Cup.

The three teams that didn’t make the postseason last year have the largest odds to win it all this season. Ottawa had a brutal campaign they’ll look to improve upon. Perhaps the biggest surprise is to see the BC Lions, normally a contender, holding the same odds as the Redblacks.

Select CFL Team Odds for Winning Totals

Some sportsbooks will have regular-season win totals for CFL teams, like DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds for the over tend to have a little more juice than the under, with the lone exception being the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Here’s where the season win totals are currently set for all teams on DraftKings before we head into the new season. Note that these will expire by kickoff at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday (odds may vary).

Winnipeg – Over 11.5 wins (1.83)

Hamilton – Over 10.5 wins (2.00)

Edmonton – Over 6.5 wins (1.83)

BC – Over 6.5 wins (1.91)

Saskatchewan – Over 9.5 wins (1.77)

Montreal – Over 8.5 wins (1.91)

Calgary – Over 9.5 wins (1.77)

Toronto – Over 9.5 wins (1.83)

Ottawa – Over 7.5 wins (1.83)

Breaking Down the 2022 CFL Season

This year’s schedule more aligns with the traditional format we’ve seen in the past. Games are mostly played on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Some games will be played over the holidays on Mondays, and only two regular-season games are scheduled on Sunday. All five playoff games are played on the first three Sundays in November.

In the opening week, the season kicks off with Montreal at Calgary on Thursday night. Winnipeg begins their title defense by hosting Ottawa on Friday night. The best matchup of the weekend is likely Hamilton taking on Saskatchewan on Saturday night.

As usual, TSN will be the home for all CFL games in Canada this year. For the United States, all games will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPNEWS, or ESPN+. Most of the action will be broadcast on the streaming service, especially when things roll into the college football season in the US.

Best Odds for CFL Week 1 Games

