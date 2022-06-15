2022 US Open Golf: Best Bets and Live Odds for Top Finishes

The 2022 US Open golf major tees off on Thursday morning, and Ontario fans have plenty to consider betting on. After plenty of controversy surrounded the sport a week ago, many of the best players will gather for the third major of the year. Rory McIlroy took the RBC Canadian Open a week ago and is listed as the favorite to win the US Open.

Learn more about 2022 US Open betting and view odds at bwin Sports

Featured Bet:

McIlroy, Thomas, Scheffler, and Rahm all to make the cut (1.91)

Live Odds to Win 2022 US Open Golf

Check out this page throughout the event to get the best odds available for all of the contenders.

Top 10 Finish – Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele bwin DraftKings Caesars Odds Comparison 3.00 2.90 3.25

One thing to remember about the US Open is its strong difficulty. It’s an event where players try to hang on over the course of four days. One of the players that have risen to the occasion consistently is Xander Schauffele, who has finished in the top 10 each time.

That streak should continue this week. If there’s any luck for him, he’ll finally break through to the top spot. His major performances this year have been split with him finishing at 13th in the PGA Championship and unable to make the cut at The Masters.

Live Odds:

Top 40 Finish – Mito Pereira

Mito Pereira bwin DraftKings PointsBet Odds Comparison 1.80 1.65 1.74

Pereira is a favorite among daily fantasy players as he always tends to provide great value with top-tier finishes. Unfortunately, while DFS is no longer available in Ontario, this is still a great opportunity to bet on Mito. He’s finished in the top 10 in two recent events (PGA Championship, Charles Schwab Challenge), but it’s probably not worth taking that steep of a chance here.

Instead, it’s probably worth taking him to finish in the top 40. There’s plenty more events he’s finished within the top 40 than he has outside of it. Considering the odds are close to even money before the event, it’s certainly worth jumping on this.

Live Odds:

Top Canadian – Corey Conners

Corey Conners bwin DraftKings Caesars Odds Comparison 2.25 2.30 2.10

There’s only six players to choose from for Canadian players in the US Open. Of that pack, only Conners looks the most attractive. He finished in sixth place just a week ago at the RBC Canadian Open. Conners had another sixth-place finish at the Masters earlier in the year and has multiple events where he nearly broke into the top 10.

Adam Hadwin is not necessarily a bad pick with a run of three top 10 finishes in March. Most notably, he finished ninth at The Players Championship. But he’s had some fairly rough outings in multiple events this year.

Live Odds:

AP Photo/John Raoux