Canada Soccer Odds For 2022 FIFA World Cup

Later this year, Canada’s Men’s National Team will make its first trip to the FIFA World Cup since 1986. The Canucks will end a 36-year World Cup drought when they step onto the pitch in Qatar on Nov. 23 against Belgium. Canada sports betting apps have posted 2022 World Cup odds including lines for Canada’s first match, the prices for Canada to advance beyond the group stage, and the odds for Canada to win the 2022 World Cup.

Canada appearing on the world’s biggest stage is not the only good news for soccer fans this year. On Thursday, June 16, FIFA announced the cities that will host games during the 2026 World Cup that will be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Those cities include Toronto and Vancouver.

One can’t be blamed for being unfamiliar with what Canada brings to the pitch. After all, there is a large segment of the world’s soccer-loving population that has never seen the Canadians play a meaningful international match.

National team coach John Herdman, 46, has experienced international success on the women’s side, leading New Zealand to a pair of World Cup appearances and Canada to hardware in back-to-back Olympic Games. He was named head coach and head national director of Canada’s men’s set-up in 2018, an appointment that gave him responsibility for the senior team and everything down to the U-14 program.

Canada ranked No. 78 in FIFA’s rankings in 2018. However, under Herdman’s watch, the men’s Canadian national team has climbed as high as No. 38 in the world.

In a game where fans and pundits can often become obsessed with tactics, analytics, and style of play, Canada’s spirit will likely become its trademark. That spirit is an extension of Herdman’s personal experience.

“I think the edge for me is I’m from the backstreets of Consett, County Durham,” Herdman told ESPN in a 2022 interview. “I’ve never had anything handed to me easy. I’ve never lived that professional life. I’ve had to fight for everything, every opportunity, and you had to fight to keep it.

“That fight is something I tried to manifest in the environments you work in. It starts with that. There’s a human will to go on and get somewhere better, and that’s right at the core of what the players have understood about working with us.”

Some may think of words like “spirit” and “fight” as euphemisms to describe teams that are undermanned, overmatched, and punching above their weight. The odds will support that sentiment, but fans still shouldn’t presume a swift, toothless exit.

Canada boasts a number of capable players, including several starring in top European leagues. Jonathan David (Lille) and Cyle Larin (Besiktas) are dangerous goal-scoring threats; Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) can be dynamic on the wing; and Alphonos Davies (Bayern Munich) is a pacy fullback capable of adding to the attack. He’s also a serial winner, collecting a career’s worth of trophies at the German juggernaut by the age of 21.

It’s no stretch to suggest that this is the best group that Canadians have ever seen — for what it’s worth, they did top the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table. And while CONCACAF may not garner the same global reverence as some other governing bodies, namely UEFA, Canada took eight points off of Mexico and the US Men’s National Team — both ranked top 15 in FIFA — across four matches.

The odds are undeniably stacked against Canada, but they shouldn’t be overlooked, even by the likes of Belgium.

Canada Soccer Odds To Win 2022 World Cup

Sportsbook Odds To Win 2022 World Cup FanDuel +18000 DraftKings +20000 Caesars +25000

The World Cup has seen some heartwarming underdog stories over the years, but it would take quite the miracle for Canada to add another chapter to that catalog. In spite of its talent and grit, the Canadian national team lacks the World Cup and high-stakes international experience that some of the tournament’s more respected teams possess.

To add some context, Canada is considered the “younger brother” to its southern neighbors. However, despite the relative pedestals the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico are placed upon in the region, they’re only +8000 and +10000, respectively, to win the World Cup. If CONCACAF’s “giants” are such longshots, it has to be difficult for one to expect Canada to pull off a stunner of galactic proportions this fall.

Canada Odds To Qualify For Knockout Stage

Sportsbook Odds to qualify for knockout stage FanDuel +280 DraftKings +225 BetMGM +250

It’s almost a requirement to suggest a team is stuck in the “Group of Death”. It’s a cliche that can realistically be applied to any group, including Group F.

Canada’s opponents included the aforementioned Belgium (FIFA ranking: No. 2), Croatia (16), and Morocco (24). Conventional thinking suggests Canada needs a minimum of four points to put itself in the mix to advance. At first blush, that means a win — perhaps against Morocco — a draw versus Croatia, and a respectable performance against Belgium. Even with four points, Canada may have to hold its collective breath as tie-breaking scenarios unfold. A pair of upset wins over Croatia and Morocco, or Belgium for that matter — though that’s the most unlikely scenario — would make Canada a near-lock to advance to the knockout round.

Canada Odds vs. Belgium In 2022 World Cup Opener

Sportsbook Canada Win Draw Belgium Win FanDuel +800 +390 -350 DraftKings +900 +425 -340 BetMGM +950 +425 -350 Caesars +1100 +410 -335

What a way to enter the World Cup for the first time in 36 years — open group play against the world’s No. 2 ranked side. Belgium is loaded with premium talent, including but certainly not limited to all-world midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and 6-3, 227-pound frontman Romelu Lukaku. The “Red Devils” have finished third in the World Cup (2018) and second in the Euros (1980), so this current generation — and the Royal Belgian Football Association in general — won’t be phased by the bright lights.