Week 2 of the 2022 CFL season kicks off on Thursday, June 16, with an exciting matchup between the Montreal Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts, followed by Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. the Ottawa Redblacks Friday night in Ottawa.

The week concludes with a doubleheader on Saturday. The opener features the Calgary Stampeders vs. the Hamilton Ticats, and the nightcap pits the Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. the Edmonton Elks.

Let’s take a look at the CFL betting odds for each game available on Ontario sports betting apps.

CFL Betting Odds For Week 2

Montreal at Toronto — Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Montreal (0-1) will need to lean on its quarterback, Vernon Adams, more this week with running back William Stanback going down with an ankle injury last week against Calgary. Jeshrun Antwi filled in admirably with 98 yards on seven carries, but 70 yards came on one carry.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson returns to lead a talented Toronto offense that now includes longtime Ticat receiver/returner Brandon Banks. However, while the defense was a strength last year, the team (0-0) has a new defensive coordinator this season in former defensive line coach Corey Mace.

Winnipeg at Ottawa — Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

This Redblacks (0-1) team is not the same one that struggled to a 3-11 record in 2021. With Jeremiah Masoli at quarterback, the Ottawa offense will be a force this season, as it proved in the season opener last week against the Blue Bombers. Could having a home-field advantage be a difference-maker this week?

Winnipeg (1-0) may not have been expecting the Redblacks to be as competitive as last week, but there will be no surprises this time. Zach Collaros appeared to be fine at Tuesday’s practice. The quarterback was pulled late in last week’s game by the injury spotter after taking a hard hit.

Calgary at Hamilton — Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Calgary’s defense will look to set the tone early like it did last week against Montreal when it intercepted the Als’ first pass of the game. The front seven will likely try to feast on an offensive line that gave up eight sacks last week. Calgary (1-0) had three against Montreal. Bo Levi Mitchell appears to be on track to play this week after getting pulled late last week because of a charley horse.

Hamilton (0-1) will have to do a better job of protecting its quarterback and the ball. The offensive line gave up eight sacks last week, and the offense turned the ball over five times (three fumbles, two interceptions). The Ticats are often one of the better teams in the league, but fans have to be concerned after last week’s dismal performance.

Saskatchewan at Edmonton — Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET

The only redeeming thing for Edmonton (0-1) after its season-opening loss to BC is that Sergio Castillo made all three field goal attempts. Nick Arbuckle and Tre Ford combined for four interceptions and struggled to get the offense on track all day. The defense was no better, giving up 469 yards of offense and 59 points.

Saskatchewan (1-0) will look to decimate the Elks’ defense much like the Lions did. Roughriders’ QB Cody Fajardo is coming off a solid game against Hamilton (22-32 for 311 yards and a touchdown). The defense would love to replicate last week’s 8-sack, 5-turnover performance against a struggling Elks offense.