The 2022 Stanley Cup Finals have finally arrived! We are down to just two teams from the original 16: The Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The expansion of sports betting across the country along with the recent launch of mobile sports wagering in Ontario adds another element of excitement to the playoffs, and sportsbooks are offering plenty of ways to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals.

Along with Stanley Cup futures odds, bettors can bet on individual games with bets like moneylines, puck lines, game totals, player props, and parlays. With all of the betting odds and options, it’s important to know what the betting market for the Stanley Cup is looking like. Let’s take a look at the Stanley Cup Finals odds heading into Game 4 on Wednesday June 22.

Colorado leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Stanley Cup Finals Game 4 Odds

Colorado Avalanche

With home ice advantage in the series, the Colorado Avalanche are the favorite to win game one. The Avs will be coming off of a nine-day break. With fresh legs, Game 1 is theirs to lose. Something to be considered though is the fact that this is the first time Colorado will be facing a legitimate goaltender.

No Sarose for Nashville. St. Louis’ Binnington went down after shutting them down a game earlier. Then they faced another backup netminder in 40-year-old Mike Smith, allowing the Avs to find the back of the net fairly easily. This will certainly not be the case against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Very rarely are the reigning Stanley Cup Champions the dog but for game one they are +135. In his press conference after Game 6 against the New York Rangers on Saturday, Lightning coach Jon Cooper acknowledged how important it ultimately was that his team had gotten a break before the Eastern Conference Final after sweeping the Florida Panther. It didn’t help the Lightning initially, but by the end, it came up big. Tampa will enter game one having four days of rest behind them. It will be interesting to see if that rest is apparent in game one to start the series 1-0 or if we see it down the stretch, as we did in the Eastern Conference Final.

Football season underway: 2022 CFL Grey Cup Futures Odds

Stanley Cup Finals Series Odds

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have been the odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup for most of the season, and they are favored to win the series in their showdown with the Lightning. Colorado has not faced much adversity in the postseason, as it made it through the Western Conference Playoffs with a record of 12-2. Colorado had little trouble with Nashville in the first round, as it completed a sweep of the Preds. Colorado then moved past the St Louis Blues in the second round 4-2.

The Avalanche then took down Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the highly anticipated yet anti-climactic Western Conference Final in a sweep. Looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 2000-01, the Avs enter the Stanley Cup Finals -180 to win it all.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to 3-peat as Stanley Cup Champions, and they are +155 to do so. Tampa Bay defeated Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, then swept their in-state rivals, the Florida Panthers, in the second round.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was sensational during the regular season, and he is shining in the postseason yet again. He allowed three goals in four games against the Panthers, who had the best offense in the NHL over the course of the regular season.

The Bolts came thundering back from a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference final against the Rangers, and they are playing with some serious momentum right now. Given their recent postseason success and veteran experience, there could be tremendous value on the Bolts at +155.

Stanley Cup Finals Schedule

Wednesday, June 15: Colorado 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Saturday, June 18: Colorado 7, Tampa Bay 0

Monday, June 20: Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 2

Wednesday, June 22: Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 24: Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m. ET*

Sunday, June 26: Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET*

Tuesday, June 28: Tampa Bay at Colorado, 8 p.m. ET*

* If necessary

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey