2022 CFL Betting Odds And Preview: Week 3

Week 3 of the 2022 CFL season starts with the Saskatchewan Roughriders taking on the Montreal Alouettes Thursday night June 23.

Then, on Friday night, the Hamilton Ticats will look to record their first win of the season when they face the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg.

The week wraps up with a doubleheader on Saturday. The Edmonton Elks will be big underdogs heading into Calgary, while Toronto will try to remain undefeated when it visits the Lions in BC.

Let’s take a look at the CFL betting odds at your favorite Ontario sports betting apps, starting with Thursday’s Saskatchewan-Montreal game.

CFL Betting Odds For Week 3

Saskatchewan at Montreal — Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Montreal has had one of the stingier passing defenses in the CFL this season, allowing 262.5 yards/game, which ranks third in the league. But the Alouettes are one of three teams giving up 100+ yards/game on the ground. Teams are averaging five yards a carry against them.

Saskatchewan has been one of the best rushing teams, with averages of 129.5 yards/game and 5 yards/carry, but they can get the job done in the passing game when necessary. Quarterback Cody Fajardo has the second-best completion percentage in the league among starters (72.4 %), next to BC’s Nathan Rourke.

Who’s the title favorite?: 2022 CFL Grey Cup Betting Odds

Hamilton at Winnipeg — Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Hamilton looked like it was going to bounce back from the season-opening loss with a win against a solid Calgary team last week, but after getting out to a 21-point halftime lead, mistakes cost the Ticats dearly and helped the Stampeders mount an impressive comeback to win in overtime.

The Ticats cannot make similar mistakes against the defending champs and hope to win this week, but if the passing game can remain productive (347.5 yards/game), Hamilton might catch Winnipeg by surprise. However, despite giving up 400+ yards of total offense a game, the Blue Bombers have allowed a league-best average of 14.5 points.

Edmonton at Calgary — Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

The Elks responded to Week 1’s thrashing at the hands of the BC Lions with a better effort against Saskatchewan in Week 2. But that ‘effort’ still resulted in a loss, 26-16. Turnovers proved costly again. The team had five — two interceptions, one fumble, and two turnovers on downs. Edmonton’s defense has given up a league-worst 450 total yards/game.

Calgary has the kind of defense that can make the most of mistakes if the Elks continue to make them, but the Elks may have a slight advantage because two Calgary running backs (Ka’Deem Carey and Peyton Logan) went down with injuries last week. On the other hand, Bo Levi Mitchell is one of the better quarterbacks in the league and will be hard to slow down.

Toronto at BC — Saturday, 10 p.m. ET

It is hard to know what to expect from either team since both have played one game this season. The Lions dominated the Elks in their season opener in Week 1, but the Argonauts will be a much more formidable opponent.

However, while Toronto is the only team in the East Division with a win, luck has something to do with it. The Argos eked out a win against Montreal last week, 20-19, after Montreal kicker David Cote missed a 21-yard field goal as time expired. Cote had been a perfect 4-4 on the day prior to that miss.

AP Photo/Larry MacDougal