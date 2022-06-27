Wimbledon Odds for Canadian Players

The Championships tournament, more commonly known as the Wimbledon Championship, will start first-round action on Monday on both the men’s and women’s draws.

Since 1877, this fabled tournament has been held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, London. It’s unique not only for its long history but also for being played exclusively on all-natural grass. The resulting match action is unlike any other surface. For most tennis players, the chance to play Wimbledon is a dream come true, and winning the tournament is the ultimate accomplishment in the sport.

A few noted Canadian players have a chance to make a deep run at the All England Club on the natural grass surface. Ontario sports betting apps have the best odds available for all four players.

Canada’s top-ranked women’s player, No. 16 Leylah Fernandez, is not in the tournament due to an injury.

Canadian Player Wimbledon Odds

Men’s Favorites and Top Canadian Contenders

Player Country BetMGM BetRivers Caesars Novak Djokovic Serbia -120 -125 -125 Mateo Berrettini Italy +550 +600 +550 Rafael Nadal Spain +700 +700 +700 Carlos Alcaraz Spain +1200 +1500 +1200 Hubert Hurkacz Poland +1400 +1100 +1200 Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada +1600 +1800 +1600 Denis Shapovalav Canada +10000 +12500 +10000

Ladies Favorites and Top Canadian Contenders

Player Country BetMGM BetRivers Caesars Iga Świątek Poland +150 +155 +150 Ons Jabeur Tunisia +800 +750 +800 Coco Gauff USA +1200 +1200 +1200 Petra Kvitova Czech Republic +1200 +1400 +1400 Simona Halep Romania +1800 +1600 +1600 Bianca Andreescu Canada +2500 +2500 +2000 Rebecca Marino Canada Eliminated, 1st Round

Canadian Men’s Player Updates and Match Odds

Felix Auger-Aliassime

ATP ranking: 9

2022 W-L record: 30-15

All-time Wimbledon record: 6-2

Best Wimbledon finish: Quarterfinals, 2021

Pre-Tournament Odds to Win Wimbledon: +1600

Last year, Auger-Aliassime became the fifth Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the same tourney that Denis Shapovalev also accomplished it. The righty with a powerful serve reached the quarters of the Australian Open earlier this year, and at the French Open, he became the third player to take Rafael Nadal to a fifth set at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, though Auger-Aliassime lost. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fine season and is healthy entering Wimbledon where he is expected to go deep into the bracket.

Next match: No. 6 seed Auger-Aliassime opens the tournament against Maxime Cressy on Tuesday, June 28. DraftKings lists Auger-Aliassime as a -320 favorite and Cressy as a +250 underdog. DraftKings lists a number of options for the total games played market, including 41.5 (Over -120/Under -105).

Denis Shapovalev

ATP ranking: 16

2022 W-L record: 16-13

All-time Wimbledon record: 6-4

Best Wimbledon finish: Semifinals, 2021

Pre-Tournament Odds to Win Wimbledon: +10000

At the 2022 Australian Open, Shapovalev advanced to the quarters, but lost to Rafael Nadal in five sets. He fared far worse at the French, getting bounced in the first round. Which Shapovalev will we see on the grass at Wimbledon? Last year, the Canadian gamely battled Novak Djokovic in the semis (6-7, 5-7, 5-7 on center court). It feels like the lefty with a bold stroke style has a chance to advance to the final weekend again. The oddsmakers have him among the favorites, and he’s worth watching.

Next match: No. 13 seed Shapovalev opens the tournament against Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday, June 28. The 23-year-old Canadian is favored at -290, and Rinderknech is a +230 underdog. The total with odds that are closest to even is 40.5 games.

Canadian Women’s Player Updates and Match Odds

Bianca Andreescu

WTA ranking: 64

2022 W-L record: 8-5

All-time Wimbledon record: 2-3

Best Wimbledon finish: Third Round, 2018

Pre-Tournament Odds to Win Wimbledon: +2800

Easily the most popular female tennis player to be born under the Maple flag, Bianca Andreescu is trying to find one word: “consistency.” Since her breakout in 2019, she has struggled to maintain a high-level of success. In that year when she was just 19, Andreescu won the U.S. Open, and also captured the Canadian Open — defeating her idol Serena Williams both times.

Trained in Romania, the Ontario-born Andreescu is the first Canadian tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles title, and she was the first player from any country to win a Grand Slam singles title as a teenager since Maria Sharapova in 2006. But now, three years removed from that glory, Andreescu enters Wimbledon looking to advance into the quarters for the first time in that tourney. Some question whether he hard-hitting game translates well to grass.

Next match: Andreescu opens the tournament against qualifier Emina Bektas on Tuesday, June 28. Andreescu is a heavy favorite at -2000, and the buyback on Bektas is +1000. DraftKings also offers Andreescu -6.5 games at odds of -115.

Rebecca Marino

WTA ranking: 107

2022 W-L record: 30-12

All-time Wimbledon record: 1-1

Best Wimbledon finish: Second Round, 2011

Pre-Tournament Odds to Win Wimbledon: +40000

It’s been more than a decade since Marino reached her highest ranking on the WTA (No. 38 in 2011). That’s also the last season she played Wimbledon as a professional. The Vancouver-native took nearly four years off from competitive tennis but returned in 2017. Since then, she has not cracked the top 100 in the WTA rankings and she has focused much attention on her doubles game. She is a long shot and is seeking her first spot past the first week in the famed tourney.

Wimbledon update: It was a quick tournament for Marino. Although she entered Monday’s first-round match against qualifier Katarzyna Kawa as a -525 favorite, Marino was eliminated in three sets. Kawa bettors cashed a +390 ticket thanks to her 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 victory on Court 10.

AP Photo/Thibault Camus