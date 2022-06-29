2022 CFL Betting Odds and Predictions: Week 4

The action for Week 4 of the CFL season gets underway Thursday, June 30, with the BC Lions going on the road to take on the Ottawa Redblacks. Either the Edmonton Elks or Hamilton Tigercats will celebrate Canada Day with a win when the two winless teams face off at Tim Hortons Field Friday night.

The action will continue Saturday night when Saskatchewan Roughriders get a rematch against the Montreal Alouettes. Week 4 concludes Monday night when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers take on the Toronto Argonauts.

CFL Betting Odds For Week 4

Let’s take a look at the CFL betting odds for this week at your favorite Ontario sports betting apps:

BC At Ottawa — Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

On paper, the Lions look like a dominant team. They lead the league in offense (522.5 yards and 51.5 points/game) and defense (246 yards and nine points a game allowed). Nathan Rourke set a single-game CFL record with 436 yards passing last week against Toronto. However, while BC is playing well, the Lions have yet to face a competitive team.

Ottawa is not your typical winless team. Both losses were against the defending champs, Winnipeg, and they were competitive in both. The Redblacks’ offense ranks second in the CFL with 412.5 yards/game.

Our Pick: Ottawa +3. If you can’t bring yourself to bet on a winless team to beat an undefeated one, take the Over.

Edmonton At Hamilton — Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The blowout loss to BC in Week 1 makes the Elks look worse than they are. Edmonton was ahead going into the fourth quarter against Saskatchewan in Week 2 and at the half against Calgary last week. Turnovers and a non-existent run game (54.3 yards/game) have plagued the offense all season.

Turnovers have cost Hamilton in every game. The Ticats committed five turnovers in Week 1 against Saskatchewan. An interception in overtime cost them the game against Calgary in Week 2. Two interceptions (including a pick-6) led to the loss last week to Winnipeg.

Whoever makes the fewest mistakes will win the game, but it is hard to say who that will be.

Our Pick: Hamilton’s defense allows close to 30 points/game and Edmonton’s defense allows 38 per game. Take the Over.

Montreal At Saskatchewan — Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

The Alouettes got off to a quick start last week with the second-fastest score in CFL history and never let up on the Riders. Of course, when you turn the ball over three times and commit 11 penalties (like Saskatchewan), it can be hard to get an offense on track or for a defense to do its job.

Vernon Adams Jr. returned to practice on Tuesday after missing last week’s contest with Covid-19. But with how the Montreal offense blew up with Trevor Harris under center, he may not get his job back.

Saskatchewan will play better this week. It should at least be a more competitive game if they can cut down on the turnovers and penalties. The offensive line must do a better job of protecting Cody Fajardo, who was sacked eight times last week. There may be too many things to fix from last week’s dismal outing to get the win this week.

Our Pick: Take Montreal to win straight up at 2.7 (Caesars).

Winnipeg At Toronto — Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Winnipeg is undefeated, but the defending champs have yet to play an impressive game. The offense has been efficient, but the lack of a running game has kept it from exploding. As for the defense, while it gives up a lot of yards (361.3 yards/game), it is stingy with points (13.7 points/game allowed).

It is hard to know what to make of the Argonauts just yet. They beat Montreal in Week 2 but benefitted from the Alouettes missing a chip shot field goal late in the fourth quarter. Then, against BC in Week 3, they did nothing right and got blown out, 44-3.

Our Pick: Winnipeg -4.5.

Photo by David Kirouac