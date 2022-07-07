CFL Betting Odds And Prediction: Week 5

After an exciting weekend in the Canadian Football League, three teams will have the week off in Week 5. That means bettors will have one game a night starting on Thursday when Calgary takes on Edmonton.

Ottawa will try to get its first win of the season on Friday against Saskatchewan. The week will end with the defending champs, Winnipeg facing the BC Lions. Hamilton, Montreal, and Toronto have the week off.

CFL Betting Odds For Week 5

Let’s take a look at the CFL betting odds for this week at your favorite Ontario sports betting apps:

This Week’s Games

Calgary at Edmonton — Thursday, 9 p.m. ET

Edmonton led most of the game when these two met a couple of weeks ago, but Calgary mounted a late comeback to steal the win, 30-23. However, it may not be as easy for the Stamps to do so this week with rookie Tre Ford at quarterback for the Elks. Ford played well in his first start last week but will need to do a little more for Edmonton to get its first win.

Calgary will probably try to keep him from having too many chances by keeping him off the field with its run game. Edmonton has the worst run defense in the league. Stamps running back Ka’Deem Carey is averaging 4.85 yards/carry.

Our Pick: It’s hard to have faith in either team doing what’s necessary to win ATS so take the Over at DraftKings Ontario, 50.5.

Ottawa at Saskatchewan — Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET

The final score in last week’s Ottawa-BC game (34-31, BC) makes it look like the Redblacks were competitive again against a good team, but they weren’t. QB Jeremiah Masoli struggled to get the passing game on track (14-27 for 159 yards). If the defense hadn’t helped them out with three turnovers that led to 17 points, the outcome would have been different.

Saskatchewan bounced back from its Week 3 loss against Montreal by thumping the Alouettes last week, 41-20. In Week 3, they did not bounce back from a slow start, but in Week 4, they did with 21 points in the third quarter.

If the Ottawa defense can keep the Riders’ offense from getting on track, the Redblacks have a shot at getting their first win of the season. But if Masoli heats up, this one could get ugly.

Our Pick: Saskatchewan’s habit of starting slow and Masoli’s potential make it hard to say take the Riders at -6. Instead, take the Over (44 points at DraftKings).

Winnipeg at BC — Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Statistically, the Lions have the No. 1 offense and defense in the CFL. However, they generated those numbers against three teams that are a combined 2-8 this season. Winnipeg’s stats are less impressive, but the defending champs have found a way to win every week by being the more efficient team on the field.

The Blue Bombers’ defense has had a ‘bend but don’t break’ philosophy this season. It ranks sixth in total offense allowed (373.8 yards/game) but first in scoring defense (15.8 points/game). They’ll get tested against a BC offense generating 515 yards and 45.7 points a game. Or you could look at it as the Lions’ offense getting tested against the No. 1 scoring defense.

Our Pick: QB Nathan Rourke has to play a perfect game for BC to win because Winnipeg will capitalize on any mistakes. McLeod Bethel-Thompson will rise to the challenge for the defending champs. Take the Blue Bombers and the points (+3.5 at Caesars Ontario).

AP Photo/Larry MacDougal