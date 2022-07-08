BallyBet Approved for Ontario Sports Betting License

The Ontario sports betting market is heating up with new operators attempting to get in. The newest operator will be BallyBet, which received its license at the end of June. The license will be good for an initial two years and allows users to use the BallyBet mobile app, ballybet.ca, ballysbet.ca, ballycasino.ca, and ballyscasino.ca.

What is BallyBet?

Having only recently entered the sports betting market, BallyBet is still growing as a young company. BallyBet is a sports betting, iGaming, and interactive entertainment company. In March 2021, Bally’s and Sinclair Broadcasting Group announced a partnership to rebrand Sinclair’s regional sports networks as Bally Sports.

In October 2021, Bally’s finished a significant transaction by purchasing Gamesys Group for a staggering $2.7 billion — an announcement of sorts that Bally’s wants to establish itself as a significant player in the online sports betting industry.

With a launch coming soon in Ontario, it will be the fourth market where BallyBet is operating. BallyBet is also available in the United States in Colorado, Iowa, and Virginia. BallyBet also has plans to launch in several more markets before the end of 2022.

Is BallyBet a Good Sportsbook?

BallyBet is still trying to grow and needs improvement but is trending in the right direction.

BallyBet Mobile App

BallyBet has a user-friendly mobile app that has been said to be simple. BallyBet’s app also uses a unique find-your-friend feature that can integrate a social media-like aspect to sports betting. It is cutting edge in this aspect and is one of the biggest draws of BallyBet right now.

BallyBet Odds

BallyBet does its own betting odds in-house, which can be a good thing and a bad thing. It is mostly good, though, as it often has lines that are a little more favorable to Ontario bettors. When it has lines that are not as competitive as others in the same market, they will typically quickly be adjusted to match.

BallyBet Rewards

BallyBet also has a loyalty rewards program for their Ontario sports bettors. Yet once again, BallyBet is weak in this area compared to their competition. Users must spend close to $1,000 or more just to earn $1 in free play.

BallyBet Market Coverage

Ontario sports bettors will likely find all the games, events, and sports they want to bet on the BallyBet platform. BallyBet also offers alternative lines and a good number of prop bets on major sports.

