2022 CFL Betting Odds And Prediction: Week 6

After having last week off, Hamilton, Montreal, and Toronto are back in action for Week 6 of the Canadian Football League. Like always, bettors can find CFL betting odds for the week at their favorite Ontario sportsbooks.

Montreal will get the week started when Edmonton comes to town Thursday night. Winnipeg will get tested again this week when the Blue Bombers face the only other undefeated team, Calgary. Saturday’s doubleheader starts with Saskatchewan taking on Toronto and concludes with Ottawa at Hamilton.

CFL Betting Odds For Week 6

Let’s take a look at the CFL betting odds for this week at your favorite Ontario sports betting apps:

This Week’s Games

Edmonton at Montreal — Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

A couple of weeks ago, it looked like the Elks might turn the corner. But heading into this week’s game against the Als, it’s unclear who will be behind center Thursday night or how long he’ll last. Nick Arbuckle got traded, and Tre Ford and Kai Locksley left the game last week due to injuries.

Ford missed practice on Sunday and Monday, but Locksley was a full participant on Monday.

Edmonton will probably need to lean on its run game, but that may not do the Elks much good. They rank second to last in rushing yards/game (76.2). It is more likely Montreal leans on the run since Edmonton gives up 150+ yards/game on the ground.

Our Pick: You’ve got options this week—take Montreal to win cover (-8) or take the Under. They pay the same (1.91), so go with the one you have the most confidence in.

Calgary at Winnipeg — Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Winnipeg appeared to be skating by with wins over lesser teams but then played like two-time defending champions against the previously undefeated BC Lions. The Blue Bombers won in every aspect of the game, starting with a kick return for a touchdown to start the game. Vanilla ice cream cones, anyone?

But Winnipeg will have to prove its championship mettle again this week against a solid Calgary team. The Stamps have the second-best offense in the league (scoring and total yards). The Bombers’ offense may not get as much help from the defense this week.

Last week, the defense forced four turnovers. Calgary has had five turnovers all season.

Our Pick: Calgary is one of the better teams in the CFL, but it is not in the same class as the defending champs. Take Winnipeg to win ATS.

Saskatchewan at Toronto — Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

Saskatchewan leaned on its rushing attack to run by the Redblacks for their fourth win of the season but will probably rely more on pivot Cody Fajardo against Toronto. Fajardo is one of four CFL pivots with an efficiency rating of 100+ this season. The Argonauts have the worst pass defense in the league (303 yards/game allowed).

Toronto will need to figure out how to get the Riders’ offense off the field, and the offense will need to maximize every scoring opportunity it has. Their offense ranks last in the CFL in time of possession. It would help if the defense could give them the ball more, but the Argonauts have forced a CFL-low four turnovers this season.

Our Pick: Toronto’s defense can’t stop anything; take Saskatchewan at -2 at PointsBet or BetRivers.

Ottawa at Hamilton — Saturday, 5 p.m. ET

There will be no excuses for Hamilton if the Ticats lose this game. Ottawa gave the league’s best teams a run for their money when they had Jeremiah Masoli at the pivot. But he’ll be out for the foreseeable future after going down with an injury last week. Caleb Evans filled in for the rest of the game.

While Evans was not impressive, he’ll likely get the nod on Saturday since he knows the offense. Newly acquired pivot Nick Arbuckle will need time to learn the offense after getting traded to the Redblacks on Monday.

Our Pick: Neither team has a great defense, but their respective offenses are even worse. Everything points to a win for Hamilton but take the Under.

AP Photo/Larry MacDougal