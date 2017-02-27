Ask The Insider & More Changes At Fan 590?

By TSM
The question I get asked a lot is, how do I find out the information I get that led to and continues to keep this website alive. On a few occasions, I’ve been called out on to the floor demanding that I reveal my sources. Given the nature of the business we cover here it’s always a very funny yet ironic game of cat and mouse.
So, I’ve decided to play a little and have some fun. We are debuting a new feature called Ask the Insider. A few of my sources have agreed to be interviewed so you the fan can learn a little bit about the insides of the media outlets that cover sports in Toronto.
Here’s my first round of Ask the Insider:
Q: You’ve been in the industry for quite some time. What’s the funniest thing you’ve seen recently?
Insider: Right before Rogers sacked Guy Laurence, the executive leadership team at Rogers (aka Guy and a bunch of old guys) filmed a video introducing themselves for internal purposes, which was shot at the Rogers Centre on the field. The video was supposed to be sent out to staff, showing the executives in Blue Jays uniforms playing around on the field as a way for staff to get to know them. The budget to outfit the executives in Blue Jays uniforms cost $50,000 alone, and was just one small element of the cost in production. Of course the video was discarded with the sudden announcement of Rogers’ decision to depart with Laurence.
Q: The listeners have some insight (thanks to various reports) on what went down at the Fan with the hiring and then exit of Dean Blundell. Can you share anything?
Insider: When Don Kollins hired Blundell, he was told to talk more about sports than he was capable of or desired to. It was a greedy risk that failed the station, as both Dean and SN Management became quickly displeased and even Kollins jumped ship. We also know that Kollins attempted to convince a number of existing talent to cohost with Dean, but they all backed away as fast as possible. Even sending out a press release naming Andrew Walker as Dean’s cohost wasn’t going to force a partnership.
For hosts to jive together, they firstly need to WANT to work together and then of course they need to have chemistry that also translates through the airwaves. The Blundell show, as forced as it had become with content and cohosts, ultimately cost Greg Brady his job, given he was cast to a dead afternoon slot with too high of a salary to justify for the ratings that the timeslot wasn’t bringing in. Now with Blundell’s departure, Brady returns to the morning after Rogers paid him to sit at home the entire year. I wonder if Cadeau’s investment in Brady will pay off?
Q: So given the latest round of changes it should be stable over there right?
Insider: Ummmm, no. Since its inception, the Andrew Walker show has been battling to sink or swim and there are rumblings now they’re adding stand-in Ben Ennis as a cohost. No one is surprised that Walker was going to get some sort of a permanent cohost – that show deserves more resources given they were shafted pretty hard into the afternoon – but it’s another forced creative situation, which certainly didn’t work out well with Blundell. We hear Ennis might have been given a new contract to join Blundell in the mornings, and they needed to satisfy the situation quickly with Blundell’s departure. Ennis is a good stand-in for the show, but will his rough personality be a complement to laid back Walker, or will the contrast be too stark and their competitiveness with one another be too annoying?
Q: Do hosts get along at the Fan? Are they as different as they appear to be on air?
Insider: Plead the fifth! 😉 Take that however you please.
Q: You’ve seen three different program directors (Millman, Kollins, Millman, Cadeau). Can you share any differences?
Insider: Cadeau’s heart and soul is in the right place in this business and the team at the fan is lucky to have him looking out for them. He’s much more human than his predecessors, which is a rarity after spending years in this business.
Q: Rick Brace, Scott Moore, Program directors, Julie Adams, who really calls the shots over there?
Insider: Boring answer, but it’s a combination depending on the priority. Ultimately all decisions at Rogers are top down, with each area being responsible for their own decisions, unless said decision conflicts with a larger priority at Rogers, in which case, the decision will be prevented. It’s like a math formula. Scott Moore is indeed a VIP at Sportsnet and he does make a lot of the decisions, but defers to experts in each area to ensure the most effective decision is made. Scott is a hard worker too and constantly defends Sportsnet’s priorities to his higher uppers (Rick, the executive leadership team, etc).
It is insanely difficult to operate a sports media company within a behemoth corporate institution, especially when the media company needs to respond to a quickly changing industry with rapid demands, and Rogers is managed in an archaic style and is too large of an institution to really take risks. So as a result, there are constant battles with who makes decisions and how to juggle a variety of goals that Rogers has.
—
So there you have it. Ben Ennis is going to be the new co-host on the Andrew Walker show. I’m a little surprised. While I have no way of knowing the actual dollars and cents involved, it seems to me that if the reason Brady originally got gonged was that 1pm was too pricey, why add another full time host to that slot????
It remains the same time slot. The revenue opportunity remains the same. The cost side just went up. Odd to say the least.
Thoughts?
Jonah
COMMENTS
Ha Ha Ennis doesn’t play well with others. Every time I hear him with a partner he does everything he can to talk over them and hog the Mike. He’s alright as a fill in on his own. His Baseball knowledge is pretty good, but he is going to run all over Walker.
Then again, Maybe all the grandstanding was because he had to show off to get a full time gig. Maybe this will actually tone him down. I guess we will see.
Thanks for the insight. You are obviously well connected with in the industry. But it is amazing in the corporate world how many layers of so called bosses on has to go through sometimes to make any kind of decisions. Having said that I guess it’s the same were ever one works just in a much larger scale.
Ben Ennis I believe deserves a chance a regular co hosting gig, he seems well versed on most of the happenings in sports. It time to give others the chance in sports media seeing the lack of quality today to choose from. Hopefully you can do the same type of questions and answers with some one from Bell.
Easy answer on Ennis coming aboard would be 1) as a jr guy working his way up as a rotating fill-in, he wouldn’t be as costly as Brady’s contract was and 2) since they let Walker go solo it has been the worst performing show so they are trying to fix that.
Hmm. I like Ennis (and think he’s deserved a shot at a regular gig for a while) but not Walker at all. I’m with Art, don’t know if this is going to work for me but we’ll see.
@Mike V
Yeah I think he deserves a shot too. Just not sure about the pairing.
Get rid of Walker (as quickly as possible) and just have Ennis there. Their elitism won’t work together for long, will drive listeners to Scotty Mac, but Ennis is way better on his own then Walker.
Thanks. Nice feature. Yet another reason to keep up with this site.
I like Ennis, and it’s nice to see him finally gets his due for doing all the company asks of him. Unsure of the pairing though. For one, they seem like a mismatch and I don’t know if they will complement each other. The other being both he and Walker like to drive the bus when it comes to the conversation. Better than having Bunkis performing the dual role of producer/co-host.
Intruguing, but not surprising, that no one wanted to have their name attached with Blundell. I’m curious though, based on the info above and what Blundell has tweeted. What the hell was Kollins thinking? And what kind of show did Blundell want to bring to a sports station? Not even a couple weeks after the fact, and much like the failed Strombo/HNiC experiment, all you are left to wonder is…does Rogers know what the hell they are doing?
Like this new feature. Personally, I’d really enjoy having insiders from both Rogers and TSN provide some revisionist theory on the Rogers NHL deal nearly 3 years into it (does Rogers feel they overpaid and/or worked out for them, did TSN dodge a bullet, etc.).
Ennis is one of the biggest shills on the Fan, he led the charge in vilifying AA when he left and then when Rogers became worried about the Leafs’ ratings, Ben re-invented himself as a Leafs fanatic.
Shilling pays!
Already enjoy Ask the Insider. Thanks!
Why are people so confident that Blundell isn’t full of shit? The dude has an axe to grind with Rogers, but you PEOPLE are lapping up everything he says like it is gospel.
Learn some critical thinking skills, people.
I know many of you are Trump supporters, so you obviously like Blundell because he tells it like how you FEEL it is. Note, how you FEEL it is not, not how it ACTUALLY is!
50,000 to put them in Jays gear? How does that add up?
@Pete
Great topic idea concerning the NHL deal.
Did I really just see a Sportsnet promo for NHL trade deadline day that reads “Anything Can Happen”?
Pretty inspiring stuff, eh?
Nothing will happen deadline day if the last hour is any indication.
Interesting. Walker and Ennis could be good. Would have preferred they just stuck with Tim and Sid though.
I caught a bit of Brady/Price this morning. Sounded better on day 1 then Blundell and Co ever did, in my opinion. Both guys sounded very comfortable.
Like the idea but this quote, right up front, throws the credibility of the entire exercise into doubt.
“The budget to outfit the executives in Blue Jays uniforms cost $50,000 alone”
Doesn’t pass the sniff test for me. Fake news. Sad!
@ MjwW
Its fairly simple, confirmation bias. They don’t like Rogers, so when someone, anyone, says something they agree with, its not looked at with a critical eye. They ignore the obvious issues and run with it. Ces la vie, if they want to align with Dean, thats on them. Really, for a guy with that ego, he’ll say whatever he can to maintain his image and reputation. It wasn’t me who sucked, it was the company.
@Daniel
Its nice to hear people who actually know and understand sports and know that there’s a good chance that they get it, vs someone faking their way through.
So the Argos are about to announce a new GM and Coach this morning. You go to TSN’s website, the league’s media partner (and fellow Bell property), and the story is not in the top headlines section, but a raptors, jays and slew of NHL ones are. It does have it’s own part down the page below a video feed showing NHL highlights.
On TheStar.com? Not in the headlines which are all Leafs/Raps/Jays and if you scroll all the way down to “Football” what do you find? Stories on Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s new contract, a prospect’s hope to make the NFL and Bernie Custis’ death. Sportsnet.ca? The CFL link on the home page literally gets a 404 error. Now to be fair, if you use search on both you can find the CP article which is more than what can be found on the National Post. The Athletic? They’ve made a conscious business decision to not cover the Argos as of yet. Only The Globe currently gives the story top section billing. And this is with the Argos getting undoubtedly the biggest “name” tandem they could have for the role. Forget about fans, the first challenge is to get the media’s attention.
Another thing I found, everyone has the various CP files by Dan Ralph and all report it as such. Except for TSN, which has the CP copy reported as “TSN.ca Staff”. The only thing I can see that’s different on TSN is a mention to watch the press conference on TSN4 or online. Found it a very odd way to file something when all you’ve done is added a TV plug to a wire article.
Of course now that I posted, websites bumped up the story.
Interesting tidbits, tho I also don’t get how that jersey fitting campaign cost an absurd $50,000.
While I felt Walker in the Afternoon was doing fine, with Producer/Co-Host JD Bunkis, I guess the addition of a Ben Ennis won’t hurt. Whenever they Ben & Andrew do segments together, and when Ennis wasn’t just filling in, I feel they have more chemistry than Brady & Walker. While I still think Bunkis should have been bumped into that co-host role, like he’s doing with Riccio & Bennett at night; Walker, Ennis & Bunkis can only be better for the afternoon slot.
Also, kind of funny how this website is heavily titled towards FAN 590 vs TSN 1050 or even TSN 1150. No mentions of how Scott MacArthur got his name bronzed on the opposing 1-4 timeslot?
This lost credibility with the 50k in Jays gear. Were the uniforms made of gold???
Who was the guy in the other thread that said there was “no way” Jay and Dan were coming back to TSN? Hehehe
Jay and Dan Back at TSN and all is right with the sports broadcasting world!
This may have been covered years ago, but why hasn’t TSM discussed the ridiculousness of having 8 hours of Trade Deadline days the past several years.
If I was looking after finance at Sportsnet or TSN, I would wonder why I’m bring in so many ‘insiders’, ‘experts’ to spend 800 am to 500p m talking about deals, when NOTHING usually takes place relating to trades to early afternoon over the years.
I would bring in my hockey stable of commentators starting 12 noon eastern and let them do 30 seconds recaps of the minor trades that usually takes place on Trade Deadline Day. They would have good 3 hours to check rumours of trades, etc. till passing of deadline, then keep them on the air till 500p m to take care of trades that became official after deadline, and then send them packing for home.
Why not have your ‘Insider’ talk about this grand waste of monies on Trade Deadline day, what are its’ origins and how network executive people feel about talking bobble heads with nothing to report on for over 4 hours.
@Jackbee
I think its fairly simple, the ratings they get are better than loops of re-run content. Its not like it costs extra to bring in contracted talent, they have a contract and are paid to show up when they are told.
Its basically an excuse to charge more $$ to advertisers for content that brings much better ratings than normal mid morning/afternoon programming.
Jay and Dan back at TSN where they belong. Don’t know why the Hollywood FOX experiment didn’t work out, but they are the perfect duo to knock off late smarmy folks like Osmak and Reid OR Thomaa, Agro and Cameron.
Jackie Redmond is exempted form this as she and TSN Kate Beirness should be having ther own weekday sow, on tv and/or radio, Both know their sports and seem genuine without going over the top in hyperbole like other female announcers especially on Sportsnet
@jackbee
The reason both networks go nuts on Trade Deadline is because (despite what others have said here) it is the only true time the networks go head to head and get true results in terms of what Canadians prefer. I completely agree with you that its a complete waste of money. But its a pi***ng contest between two giant stations.
It costs them both thousands and thousands of dollars for the day. I am sure its a money losing venture. But boy does it make for solid bragging rights.
Do you know when production meetings start for the 2018 deadline show? That’s right, tomorrow 🙂
It’s a colossal game of chicken at this point as neither is willing to back down from the inane day long program.
@Original Mitch
IF the ratings are well ahead of where they would normally and they can sell advertising at a higher rate, how can we know they are losing money?
@Anthony
Good point. Shouldn’t say its a money loser automatically. Do the production costs outweigh the advertising revenue? Unclear, but I bet its not a factor they care too much about on this particular day, as long as they beat the ‘other guys’.
Its actually quite fascinating, despite the actual little trades.
Scooping the other guys on a trade is first and foremost. The next is getting said player on tv/phone for interview. Those are the two main factors they look at when it’s all said and done. Its the currency of the day.
Sportsnet has always lost the ratings game, but most of their promos afterwards were ‘you heard it here first’ or ‘we were the first to speak too so and so after his trade’. Ratings are king, but lots of other ways to measure success on trade deadline day.
Landsberg showed up before 6 am today. I may have missed it but that’s a first. Maybe it was prerecorded.
I know he’s not an insider and doesn’t break trades, but I’ve come around on Westhead at TSN and i find him a serious must follow.
Just saw his tweet setting up story this weekend
A trusted friend steals from NHL players.
A conviction.
Now in a jailhouse interview, allegations of an FBI conspiracy. Sat on @CTVW5
But one question – why isn’t this story on TSN? Why is he reporting for another network?
Can’t quite understand the mass hyperventilating going on at TSN and elsewhere because Frick and Frack are returning home with their tails between their legs. Someone wondered why the Hollywood Fox experiment failed to work and I suspect there are a number of reasons why. Mostly, for me, it’s just that their schtick losses any value it may possess after about 2 minutes.
They’re just not funny.
@drumanchor
I’m no Jay/Dan booster, but I’m not sure they are coming home with their tail between their legs. From what I understand, they got paid a ridiculous amount of money to go to LA with intent to return at some point.
Can anyone remember ANY Deadline Day history since shows on SN and SPORTSNET trades before 12 noon. I’m no talking about trades made afer midnight like was this year.
Start those Deadline trade shows a 12 noon. MOBODY cares to see insiders and analysts spend 3 hours scrolling their computer tablets trying o will a trade to occur, in order to trump their sports network competitor.
I’ll bet bagels to donuts that production cost for having technical staff – who don’t have contracts like ‘on air’ personnel – far outweigh any advertising revenue in the A.M. portion of Trade Deadline Day. People are a work or at school or university who don’t have access to tv or computer tablet.
What about electrical cost for lighting up a studio or studios for 8 hours vs. 4 hours, especially with Ontario Hydro high prices being what they are. If by some miracle if there ever is a trade from 800-1200, just have a talking head come on during taped show to announce he trade, and say more trade details will occur at 1200 noon. Not a difficult concept o implement.
Would love to know what advertisers think of the negligible AM rating on Trade Deadline Day — probably not to happy I’d bet. If I was major advertiser, knowing different rates apply to time of day – I’d request my ads airing no earlier than 12 noon and last till 400 pm.
TSN has best Deadline Day show for what it’s worth. Their clips of ways to fill it time in pas Days from Reda corralling 2 llamas in TSN parking lot or Biron spraying confetti on Hedger, to this year with Leer from Kenny guys to O’Neill asking on air if there was ketchup on his hamburger – forget that clip from guy from upcoming sports movie – were hilarious. Duthie does great job keeping it altogether for analysts and viewers.
Druman- Jay and Dan bring natural personality and light heartedness to nightly sports highlights show, and am looking much forwardto their return given how much I enjoyed them when they were with TSN originally. For what it’s worth, I even remember PM Harper sending video message on their last TSN show, to wish the boys luck and remarked that they would be missed, and I among many missed them.
Anything to triumph over smarminess of Osmak and Reid and failed attempt at humor/chemistry between Agro and Cameron. Feel sorry for Beirness who I hope TSN has big plans re give her a show on TSN 1050 RADIO either 900-200 or co-host with Scott M. 1-4. KB is talented, knows her sports very well and exudes natural personality and enthusiasm in her broadcasts.
If I was a broadcaster I’d pair Beirness and Redmond on a Saturday afternoon radio shift as I think bar none they’re the best female sportscasters in Canada.
Apart from some wobbly editorial at the start (Sportsnet “new” to trade deadline coverage??), really good breakdown of how the News-breaking went down yesterday @ (good blog worth reading too). Now comes the spin doctoring that will come out later today announcing Team Blue and Team Red’s various wins. Hey TSN & S’Net Execs, possible to finally call a detente on NHL Trade deadline and dial back the coverage as others have suggested here?
Jackbee – You’re not off in your thinking because even some at TSN agree with you about the start time. James Duthie mentioned during his interview with Toronto Mike that TSN did approach Sportsnet about agreeing to move the time to noon for the trade deadline shows and that Sportsnet wasn’t interested in changing it so TSN stayed at 8am EST as well.
That’s pretty sad if true. Why do you need agreement on the start time? If the other guy doesn’t want to move to a reasonable window, who cares. Start yours later anyways. This isn’t Black Friday where if you don’t get open first people spend all their money at the other network. The ROR you do get on this day would be worst from 8-12 because nothing happens and a lot of the country isn’t up so viewership is lower. For all the media belt tightening going on at both companies, the morning deadline show should be prime for the ax.
I seem to recall the deadline shows starting later at 10am. But then The Score of all places went on at 8am, so everyone moved up next year even though The Score was beat by TSN by over 10-1. Completely insane.
We cannot underestimate the importance of Trade Deadline for these two networks. I am not one bit surprised that SN said no to the noon start time and not one bit surprised that TSN didn’t budge as a result. The competition between those two is very very very intense on deadline day, no matter how silly we viewers think it is.
@cirroc
Well said and I’m sure you are correct in thinking they were well compensated. But no one goes to work for a major U.S. Network with the intent of “returning home some day”. I think they were let go and no other opportunities presented themselves.
Thanks to those of you for the support. If I was TSN I would have laughed at Sportsnet Execs insisting on 800 am start time and told them to go ahead, while laughing all the way to count my financial network savings.
Here’s another theory I’d like to toss out there — I think NHL teams over the past few years love stringing those TSN and Sportsnet reporters and broadcasters hovering like sharks to pounce/announce the 1st trade to wait in limbo twiddling their thumbs in the 800-1200 slot, while probably laughing in their individual team war rooms watching both networks trying to look important by having their ‘insiders’ scrolling constantly at their broadcast desks on their social media devices.
After all teams have till 300pm Eastern to make trades on Deadline, not 12 noon. If I’m a GM waking up yesterday at my normal time without a deal in place, I’ll have several hours to work it out even right up to the deadline like Boston and Calgary did in their trades.
With TSN and especially Sportsnet watching the bottom financial line very carefully, I can’t see the 800 am start up time on Trade Deadline day lasting much longer. Which network will cut back 1st — I’m betting TSN and believe if they do when they would come n at 12 noon they would clean the ratings clock off of Sportsnet.
People tuning into Sportsnet would see their panel twiddling their thumbs and voicing nonsensical babble. Duthie and his crew would sound like fresh of clean air, and would probably be able to announce 1st trade of the day mere minutes after getting on the air. Perchance to dream of this occurring sooner, rather than later.
One other note — bragging rights as to who gets the trade scoop 1st not as valuable, as it once was. Those of you who view broadcasters and announcers on radio and tv as vultures on Deadline Day should have listened to Glenn Healey and Pierre McGuire on radio yesterday.
When Healey asked on SPORTSNET 590 on thoughts of who would be likely traded, he told the broadcaster he didn’t want to speculate probably because he was a former NHL player who saw the devastating results of teammates being traded on Deadline Day. When Landsburg tried weaseling in his usual childish way a similar comment form McGuire, McGuire told him he didn’t want to answer question so as not to cast dispersion or rumor mongering among team executive and players probably listening to him
What about a column of the idiocy of an annual 9 hour trade deadline when nothing usually happen in the first half of the marathon of announcers looking at their social media tablet devices, praying for a trade to be made before a High Noon Gary Cooperish moment of clarity
TSN wins trade deadline day coverage because they have better talent (obviously) but also because they can make fun of the whole thing and be genuine about it. When the guys at sportsnet make fun of it, it comes off as smug. (I guess most of their humor does). I believe TSN actually as fun with it, where it seems like its a drag for the guys at SN. However, I don’t think TSN will bend any time soon and more their coverage to noon. The lead-in audience is too important. Why did SN blow their load on all those live events? Because people don’t change the channel and therefore it seems like Ivanka and Ken actually get good ratings, when in fact they are awful and nobody actually likes them.
We are also forgetting something here in my opinion. Canadians actually like trade deadline. They like the drama. Maybe they don’t tune in by the millions (work and such), but let’s not kid ourselves, true hockey fans of certain teams are watching these programs.
Maybe, just maybe, some of the hoopla will be contained next year because ratings were down again. Don’t know exactly how much because TSN didn’t release an AMA number (first clue that it was down) to compare to last year’s 180,000. They did however release the reach number at 1.7m, which was down 15% from 2m last year. But Jay & Dan broke some Instagram likes record and that’s what truly matters now.
Those who care about Sportsnet v. TSN, TSN was still way ahead with “nearly double that of its closest competitor” (last year it was “more than double” so Sportsnet probably fell by less).
MIB, you could touch on PostMedia’s Kurt Larson’s (TFC reporter) shameful foray into fake news writing about Donald Trump in the news section as well as the complete lack of an apology or correction from him after it was pointed out that the months old rumour was BS. I can only imagine the reaction if Bruce Arthur wrote something so wrong in the A section. Also, what joke am I not getting with the Shannon headshot?
The noon hockey show on 1050 has been improved so far in 2017 because they are using Gord Miller as an additional co-host a few times per week…….I am not a huge fan of his play by play style but his knowledge of the league is excellent and he gives good analysis……..and anything that takes some time away from the Twitter tough guy (Patrick O’Sullivan) is a good thing
I have always thought that guys like Miller and Chris Cuthbert have been underutilized on TSN radio so it’s nice to see 1050 giving Miller some air time
MiB – Jim Van Horne tweeted that he is no longer teaching at the media school he had been at for some time.
@Original Mitch
I’ve been around here since TSM posted the drive time line-ups with the bikini of the day pics. You saying nobody likes Ken and Ivanka, and everyone thinks theyre awful might be the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read on this site.
You care to back that up with actual facts?
@Cowboyskanuck
Sure, happy too. Because we can’t go with ratings for the reasons I accurately stated, let’s go to twitter. I think that’s a good gauge of a public figure’s popularity.
National sports anchor, the faces of the canada’s #1 network. Ken Reid: 13.4K twitter followers. Ivanka? 30k
TSN? Jennifer HEdger 70K followers, Beirness 152K. Its not even close. People CLEARLY prefer TSN (but we all know that already).
Ken Reid, couldn’t even cut it as TSN’s web guy. They fired him. He’s not good enough for TSN, so SN makes him their main guy? righht.
ALso, ask ANYBODY on this forum what they think of Ken Reid. You’ll get your answer.
I’m sure they are nice people. I’m sure they donate to charity, blah blah blah. But they are not good at their job or at the very least are not nearly as good as TSN talent.
Also, the ratings for the Deadline show again proves my point about talent. When given a choice, Canadians prefer tsn. Its not a debate.
So, I apologize if you are Ken Reid (likely) or are related to them, but I am just stating facts.
Sorry, forgot to add Reid’s literal counterpart in Darren Dutchyshen over at TSN. He has 98K followers.
Frank D’Angelo had 604k Twitter followers. Perhaps it shouldn’t be used as the gold standard of popularity.
@Mike V
Its like ratings themselves. They can be manipulated but at the end of the day its the only currency that networks/advertisers use. Same with twitter. Its not a perfect representation, but it is telling and is currency. Yes, I can buy followers, yes I can cut to SN Connected during the game and cut back to live event so ratings count as Connected. Not a perfect system, but its the best one we have to gauge popularity.
Plus it is easy to identify fake followers a la D’Angelo. Dozens of tools and software out there to keep the D’Angelo’s in check.
@ Original Mitch
Nobody uses twitter follows as the standard of popularity (or currency). Half of the accounts on twitter are bots or spammers, nevermind the followers you can actually buy.
My point is; when you say things like:
“People CLEARLY prefer TSN (but we all know that already).”
“But they are not good at their job or at the very least are not nearly as good as TSN talent.”
These are YOUR opinions, they aren’t facts.
And, fyi, no, I’m not Ken Reid, nor am I related to him. Never met the man and I don’t watch him and Osmack. I don’t watch highlight shows at all anymore. To claim “everyone thinks they suck” is absurd, though. I’m willing to bet not everyone does.
@Cowboyskanuck
Actually, twitter followers IS about the best currency for on-air personalities these days. Every on-air person’s resume has their social media followers numbers. Its a VERY important part of their jobs these days and literally tells employers how popular they are with the public. Yes, there are bots and such, but again employers know what is real and what isn’t. They hire specialists for to investigate what is real and what is fake. Being on air is very subjective, 10 people might have 10 different opinions about the same host, so its hard to know what makes them good or not (except Ken Reid, everybody would agree he’s awful). There is no tangible way to measure someone’s popularity. Sure, Osmak can read a prompter very well, and while she mispronounces names, she is still fine as a tv personality. But is she popular? Only metric is social media.
Whether I agree with it or not, as an old timer I prefered when my hosts knew sports instead of caring about being on tv and popular, but its a different world now.
And when TSN trounces SN on Deadline day, then that is a FACT that people CLEARLY prefer tsn. Its literally a fact that proves my point. not sure what you’re arguing.
@ Original Mitch
I’m going to leave the twitter part of our debate aside, since we clearly disagree.
However, to your other point about NHL Trade Deadline Day – I don’t give two tugs of piss about the day because nothing happens, nor do many other people if you take into account their viewer numbers. Both networks put together don’t even have 500000 total viewers.
From the TSN press release:
“Audience levels peaked with 332,000 viewers at 2:47 p.m. ET as TRADECENTRE entered into the final minutes of the NHL Trade Deadline window. TSN’s TRADECENTRE broadcast also made TSN the most-watched specialty channel in Canada on Wednesday.”
TSN is bragging about winning a one day time-slot where nobody is available to watch. If you want to argue they do Hockey better I may agree, but a sports network is more than one sport.
“When SN trounces TSN everyday of the year except one, then that is a FACT that people CLEARLY prefer SN. Its literally a fact that proves my point. not sure what you’re arguing.”
@cowboyskanuck
It’s not really a debate (the twitter thing) it’s reality, but sure we can move on.
I agree a sports network is about more than one sport. But this debate is originally about TSN talent and SN’s lack of it.
Yes, I agree SN wins in the ratings because they overpaid for hockey, bought a freakin baseball team and when they couldn’t beat the competition (Score, CBC) they simply bought them. They have definitely bought their way to the top of the ratings mountain. No argument there.
But talent wise? No contest. Everybody knows it and Deadline day once again proved it.
if it isn’t a live event, Canadians will tune into TSN when they can.
I don’t think people clearly prefer SN at all. I think they will watch their team play on whatever channel it’s on. If the Leafs and Jays played on the discovery channel then they would have the highest ratings. As for connected vs. Sportsnet central.. SN Central gets a missive bump because it airs instantly upon completion of the games.
I don’t really remember the last time I watched a entire episode of either show. You can find whatever segments you want from either network on their websites. Everyone I talk to prefers TSN’s TV personalities but SN’s radio personalities at least in Toronto.