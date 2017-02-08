BREAKING: Blundell out, Brady back

The news is out that Dean Blundell has been let go by FAN590/Sportsnet.
His show was announced in late January/early February 2015 and launched March 1, 2015. This surprising move booted the successful Brady&Walker show to the afternoons. Brady, making a morning show salary, would eventually be fired in February 2016 for financial reasons related in part to the poor hockey ratings at Rogers.
Greg Brady, who has been collecting his severance for the past 12 months, will be back in the morning slot flanked by Elliott Price (co-host) and Hugh Burrill (3rd man/updates) starting on February 27th.
- Choice in the morning. This is good for the audience. Lots of established names and voices to choose from.
- A 3 man show will help Brady’s tendency to dominate his co-host.
- Once again, no women. Big surprise. The FAN has a terrible track record in this regard.
- After all the dust settles on the Blundell blunder, Andrew Walker gets the short end of the stick by being stuck in the dead zone.
- If Halina Balka is gone I will organize a protest outside 1 Mt Pleasant.
Once again the old adage of Canadian sports media rings true: no one is ever really fired. With a tiny number of exceptions, this principle has been true my whole life. The talent pool in Canada is (apparently) shallower than a kiddy pool because the same names cycle around again and again. I’m not saying that to be critical of these moves, or any others. I am saying this to make two points:
1) if you manage to get an on-air job, you are probably set for life
2) if you don’t currently have an on-air job, you probably never will
Back to the FAN, this line-up is weaker than the one from early 2015 that featured Brady&Walker, Blair, Tim&Sid, PTS. That said, the 2017 version of the Blair Show has Brunt as a 40% co-host which is a huge upgrade over Blair-solo. Also the 2017 version of PTS has a somewhat less disruptive Cox and a very good Madani in place of a steady diet of Shannon and Reid.
On the new show: 1) Brady will be working with someone with as much or more experience as his own. This will make for a different dynamic than we saw with Lang and with Walker. 2) The show will be hosted by two people with deep knowledge of markets other than Toronto. How much will the audience enjoy hearing both Montreal and Detroit references every morning? If they get tired of that then there are CFL and OTR references on offer up the dial.
The next shoe to drop is whether Bob finishes 2017 without a new contract. More and more I am tempted by the idea of Tim & Sid moving back to radio to take over that slot from Bob. Given the economics of radio, they would have to be paid in part by TV. That would mean airing the radio show on TV, which as we have already seen, means the radio show would be dragged down by all the visual antics and sponsor nonsense. As I have argued in the past, I can see a version of this where they do 2 hours of radio and 2 hours of TV with perhaps one hour shared between the two. That would allow Sportsnet to get full value out of their contracts.
I have said more or less all that I want to say about Scott Moore’s decision to hire Dean Blundell. Given the way Canadian media works it was always the case he was going to get another job. I just don’t think it should have been Rogers that gave it to him. The quotes from Moore, Julie Adam, and Don Kollins are now part of the record and there was one common theme: we think Dean can make us money and as a result we are willing to hire someone who was fired for promoting hatred towards gays and for mocking rape victims. Well, he didn’t make you money. Was it still worth it? Part of me thinks that the recent news that Dean’s 102.1 show played a role in undermining the justice system made this decision more urgent.
There ae some things we need to credit Don Kollins with while he ran the Fan 590: He brought in Jeff Blair, TIm and Sid and some guy named Greg Brady. The brain farts were convincing management that Andrew Krystal and Dean Blundell were going to transform sports radio, or better yet Toronto Sports radio like no one else had done ever and delivery massive audiences.
Did the good get outweighed by the moronic?
The reality is, sports radio listeners want to hear sports radio.
D’uh!
As we said when Krystal got deep broomed, it wasn’t his fault it didn’t work. Kollins brought in the equivalent of Howard Stern and made him (or them) do sports.
By all accounts, Blundell is a good guy, and a good broadcaster. He will work again, just not in sports. The feeling I am led to believe is mutual. Me thinks he, like Stern would be awesome on satellite radio.
Sources tell me Dean had less than a year left on his deal. He didn’t want to come back and do sports and his services were not going to be wanted at terms end by Rogers either. So, part ways now and let everyone move on. Dean, I’m sure gets a handsome payout provided he doesn’t re-employee anytime soon. All in all it’s a win win.
As for his sidekick Rusic? Yeah, if he gets to keep a role at the Fan he should be all over it, provided he wants to stay in the business. This has not been a positive experience for the guys reputation in my humble opinion. Put it another way, if he doesn’t stay on in betting radio he won’t be long for any radio ever again. At best he was a very, very poor person’s Ed McMachon. At worst? George Who.
and the new guys????
Well, if Brady fails at radio he has a future as the next Tom Vu.
I mean really. The guy got let go in part of a numebrs game at Rogers last February 10 sat on the sidelines, allegedly got paid for his timeout by Rogers only to return to the scene of the crime one year later. Paychecks missed???? ZERO.
LOL
I’d love to be person at Rogers who thought letting Brady go a year ago was the right play when there was a chance he’d be back a year later. Talk about delivering shareholder value.
How or who sold Scott Moore and the powers that be that something old is new again is quite interesting.
Brady is good on air and is versatile enough to mix the ongoing daily “stuff” in world events with what happened in the last nights Toronto games all at once. He can do x’s and o’s with the best of them and yes, he probably knows every contestant on the Bachelor too, let alone the top 100 songs from 1985. I’ll take Detroit sports history for 100 Alex.
Personally, I hope the time off has matured Brady some. In the post am show he had some less than stellar moments and it will be interesting to see if this is a new Brady or the same old same old. The test to me is can he learn from Mccown how to be the best interviewer around. McCown is the only guy on air who doesn’t have his interviews pre-scripted before they start Bob asks asks a question and the next question will entirely depend on the answer given. It’s a very hard thing to do. Brady needs to learn that to excel to the next level.
It is a very strange hire at the same time. Brining back someone fired while they were allegedly still on severance is well, historic. If it has happened in media or sports media I am unaware of where or when.
IMHO it’s as much of a statement on the lack of quality in the talent pool as anything else. If Moore, or Adams or Cadeau needed to replace Blundell, honestly, who was on the list???? Given the prominence of the show, there are very, very few names on the list if Brady is not on it. I’ve written about the lack of quality talent with the requite experience for years. The well is geting drier and that cannot be a good thing.
I’m going to take it on the chin on this one, but I don’t know Elliott Price nor his work. He has lengthy history in the game and that should bode well for both Cadeau and Brady. Given this from an article I read on Elliott:
“Price has been on Montreal radio since 1982, notably as part of Montreal Expos radio broadcasts on CJAD, CFCF/CIQC and the former Team 990. From 2005 to 2015 he was part of the morning team on Team 990 (later TSN 690), until he was laid off as part of budget cuts. In February 2016, he resurfaced on ethnic station CFMB 1280 AM, hosting a weekly sports talk show he produced himself and co-hosted with Grant Robinson. Last summer, it was upgraded to a weeknight show, and after a brokerage deal with Sportsnet was signed, it was rebranded Sportsnet Tonight with Elliott Price”
We can safely say he will fit right in with spry Jeff Blair and Bob Mccown 🙂 Truth be told if he knows his stuff who cares. He has a reputation for talking sports which is a HUGE improvement.
Hugh Burrill knows his way around Toronto sports. I love this gem from his wikkipedia page:
“Burrill became a sports reporter and substitute for Kathryn Humphreys as sports anchor.”
I don’t know Hugh at all, but I am told he will be a great addition to the Fan sports news team and will fill in well when either Brady or Elliott is AWOL.
So, what kind of show will we see?
Sources tell me neither Brady or Price had a say in who they’d be working with. This is the gig if you want it. Neither guy had any bargaining power and they ended up here together. Fascinating to see what happens when you put two hosts together. Naylor and Landsberg are still ironing out the bugs. It could take some time.
Has Brady learned anything since he last left the airwaves?
What will that first hallway meeting be like between Brady and old colleagues especially one Andrew Walker.
Speaking of Walker, this whole thing must sting a little.
He’s been left alone driving solo in the mid-day slot for a long time now. It would only be normal for him to be wondering what would have happened if he took the gig alongside Dean as originally intended. Would he now be part of the am show or would he be out with Dean too? No one can say for sure but they are questions that make me go hmmmm.
When Kollins booted Brady and Walker to the 1pm slot TSN should have grabbed them. I said that then. With Walker now stuck at 1pm on the Fan and nowhere to go for any foreseeable future, I’d take a run at him if I ran TSN (whch I don’t). Walker at 9 am is a huge upgrade for TSN. TSN offers Walker a whole lot of options that the Fan does not. What the hell do I know…
Well, for me Toronto is getting back a sports radio morning drive show. That’s a very good thing. It may not be funny, it may not be clever, but it will be sports. We probably won’t here about a colonoscopy or name calling of sports executives but it will be a sports show and damn it it’s been a long time since we’ve had that.
I had been listening to Elliott Price's podcasts once he was let go from TSN 690 in Montreal, and he smartly kept in the industry biding time until a better opportunity came up, which it did. This is a fantastic move, and I agree with Mike In Boston that having 3 in the booth to keep Brady under control is key, as he was completely out of control when he was on with Lang, completely dominating the airwaves.
In total I think I listened to Blundell for about ten minutes, it was immediately apparent to me how out of his element he was, not as bad as Andrew Crystal, but bad enough for me to turn away.
Hugh Burrill has never had the licence to show his abilities off, and in this framework he will, and I am confident he will be up to the task.
Thank you, thank you, thank you. I have found the Morning Show borderline unlistenable to since Day One. I honestly felt it was the Amateur Hour … finally, I can listen to Fan in the morning again instead of the unclear signal and static associated with WGR 550 and TSN 1050.
I guess this explains why Brady hasn't been on Twitter for the last several days
I was never a fan of Blundell or his show (still can't believe he was hired in the first place) so this is welcome news…………..I used to listen to Price over 25 years ago when I lived in Montreal………..I like Melnick better than Price but Price is solid
I have always liked Brady so I'm glad he is back………..but his FAN 590 experience has been bizarre……………started in the afternoon……………then moved to mornings with Lang and eventually Walker…………then moved with Walker to afternoons even though they had pretty good ratings…………then let go and re-hired by 590 less than a year later and moved back to mornings
Another ‘safe’ paltry move. The program manager must have egg on his face for firing Brady and having to bring him back. Sounds like Harold Ballard from the 70’s. If you fire a guy from afternoons how can he be the best choice for a morning show??? Nothing against Brady….but wow
Is there not a former executive or athlete who would have been better. TSN surely has lots of capable guys….
More reason to listen to 1050.
Yeah not a lot of long term vision there
Very happy about this. I know Brady isn’t for everyone, but I personally always found him very entertaining and knowledgeable. I’ve barely listened to the 590 morning show since Blundell was hired, after giving him an initial trial listen. All in all it was a baffling hire with all the baggage associated with the end of Dean’s 102.1 tenure.
I enjoy sports radio on my drive to work in the morning and am glad to have Brady back as my go to show.
Congrats Greg!
Thanks great news for sports radio listeners. Also been a fan of Greg Brady, this new team combo should do very well. Now what will 1050 do ?
I am a Habs fan and a TSN690 online listener. I loved Elliot Price and I still listen to him on his podcast The Price Is Right. I think this is a huge upgrade on Blundell. Price knows his stuff.
Speaking of the Price Is Right Podcast. Elliot regularly had Dave Bastl on. Bastl also had Elliot Price on Bastls Bytes a few times. It’s a shame Bastl isn’t a part of the show instead of Hugh Burril. I know Bastl and Price worked great together.
I also have trouble seeing how Burril fits in. It’s kind of a odd threesome different styles and audiences IMO. I feel like Bastl would be a better link guy between Price and Younger snarkier Brady than Burill who is just a awkward CityTV update guy.
I know I never miss a opportunity to pump Bastl’s tires, but seriously I think I’m bang on here.
In the end though blundell is gone and i think most will just be thrilled about that.
Curious to see if Rusic stays on Inside the lines on Sundays.
Brady needs to stop talking about the time he worked in Detroit….enough already….can’t listen to anyone on the Fan except for Bobcat….the station is doomed when he retires….Damien and Arash have no clue….
It will be interesting to see how this goes. Vast experience and solid reviews aside, Price will still be considered a newcomer to the Toronto radio market which, to be honest, remains a backstabby small town in spite of the city’s overall “world-class” image.
Cheer on The Leafs too much and he’ll be labeled a homer. Criticize the Leafs too much and he’ll be labeled a Hab.
I mean, there were people in Toronto who actually accused Ken Dryden of trying to sabotage the Leafs. Dryden made mistakes, no doubt, but his integrity should never be called into question.
As mentioned above, for a city that likes to beat its chest about being cosmopolitan, Toronto often takes on an Estevan feel. Good luck, Mr. Price … you’re going to need it.
They better do something. Naylor and landsberg were getting a 0.4 vs. Blundell. They are going to be blown off the dial vs. Price and Brady.
Elliot Price is not a Habs fan. yes he worked in Montreal but he is a Black Hawks fan. I don’t think that should rub anyone the wrong way. When he was in MTL he was very honest and fair about the Habs both positively and negatively. I expect he will do the same with the Leafs
Ha! I lurk here a lot and am always amused seeing your posts that “pump Bastl’s tires” as you definitely are a devoted fan, but I will say that I thought Bastl and Ben Ennis had very good chemistry together when they were co-hosting last year. I think they would be good a combination in one of the lesser time slots.
Some diversity wouldve been nice.. more white dudes hosting radio in one of the most diverse cities in the world.. but I was a Brady fan so could’ve been worse.
The FAN rights a wrong. I listened to Blundell twice and never again. Was familiar with his work at 102.1 ans was never a fan. Most of us on this site knew from the very beginning this experiment was doomed to fail and I’m happy we have a better choice in the morning now.
The biggest difference between Blundell and Brady for me is the sense that Blundell was almost faking being a sports guy while Brady is a seasoned pro and highly knowledgeable. Even those who don’t agree with much of what Brady says must admit he’s knowledgeable and knows what he’s talking about, which is something (rightly or wrongly) you didn’t feel with Blundell. Credibility is important in sports radio, and people will tune out if they feel the host doesn’t know what they’re talking about (which is one of the reasons people don’t like it when Noodles and the O’Dog try to talk baseball or basketball).
I’m also looking forward to listening to Hugh Burrill, whose work I enjoyed on CityTV when I actually still watched news on television (those days are long gone). Will be interesting to see how his skills translate to sports radio, I’m definitely rooting for him.
Art: I never indicated he was or was not a Habs fan. My comments were only about how this particular market will perceive and possibly even twist whatever comes out of his mouth.
Again, I wish him well.
Good point. i think both of them should be given a shot full time.
Maybe put walker on the morning show with Brady and price and give them the 1pm spot.
Anything is better than Dean. That said,
Brady? Not a huge fan. If he lays off the Detroit nonsense and his obsession with BritPop it will be okay.
I’m not familiar with the other two but I’m sure they’re competent.
Here in LA, a diverse city, the two main stations have so
Much cultural diversity. I get perspectives from women, African-Americans, Hispanics, and more. There are outwordly homosexual hosts who offer a great and different perspective as well.
I wish Toronto would do the same. This is coming from a straight white guy. Radio is better when we all hear different perspectives.
Brady. The worst.
Will give credit to the Fan for righting a wrong after almost two years. Blundell was a disaster from the get go. Didn't help that he was not surrounded with quality supporting talent to help guide him through.
Brady can be nauseating with his holier than thou attitude, but if he's just delivering the goods, he can be really good. Wonder how they circled back to him. I do find it interesting that he didn't end up on TSN 1050, especially considering he started popping up on CP24, which seemed like a sign that would be his destination once his non-compete clause expired. TSN dropped the ball on this one.
Walker gets screwed the most out of this. He, along with Brady, brought rocking ratings to the station. They get punted to the afternoon abyss time slot for the disaster that was Blundell. Brady's let go leaving Walker to fly solo while having to incorporate a producer into the mix whom no one wants to hear from. Now Brady's the one who gets the plum spot back. The Fan should have just left them intact and kept building their brand for numerous years.
I'm really surprised that after letting Brady go that Fan 590 hires him back.
This one is going to cost somebody in management at Rogers their job methinks.
A three man booth in the mornings will be interesting, there's usually a lot to talk about and add guests to that mix and the 590 morning show could get really "busy" in the mornings and not project a coherent "voice" (Not to say that Blundell was coherent most of the time, but he had his moments)
Agreed that anything is better than Blundell. Also not a huge fan of Brady (use to be but his shtick and bullying ways grew old). I am glad to now have a second sports radio option in the morning again. I wonder how many of us who have been avoiding 590 in the morning will find our way back. Definitely isn't good news for N & L.
20+ comments and a thousand page views in an hour. Not too shabby. I can’t explain it but sports radio brings out the most interest in the readership here. I tried over the last 6 months to get people to talk more about sports writers but the interest just isn’t there. Not sure what to infer from that.
Anyway, bear with us as the site is having some issues with editing. Hoping to get it sorted this afternoon.
To be honest Mike, I think sports *print* media has been in big trouble for years and the apathy that the folks here show towards the printed sports media reflects that.
Hell, I haven't bought a printed newspaper in years and get my sports news from various apps and sites as it happens (EG: Claude Julien getting axed in Boston hit the air on Fan 590 just after 8AM on Monday)
When would that have hit the print media? Tuesday at the earliest I'm guessing.
Print media for sports is I think a niche product now at best and will be gone in ten years at worst IMO
I agree. I couldn't careless about the newspaper writers anymore. other than ofcorse the fact that they have taken over radio spots and they are for the most part boring old dudes who are awful on radio. Naylor, Cox, Simmonds just to name a few.
Print is dead. replaced by websites, blogs and even more so twitter,
For years in Ottawa, they were successful with TGOR (Three Guys On the Radio) on Team 1200 (now TSN 1200?).
Chemistry is/was the reason why it worked there.
I see this as a band-aid solution by the Fan. They can do just about anything in this slot and beat the snot out of Naylor and Landsberg, so this is a no lose….but Brady is a retread of a past mistake. Why was he moved to mid-afternoons if he was any good as a morning man? I suppose they got him cheap, but it doesn't affect me – I am not a fan. Hugh Burrill is effectively a news reader, but not a "personality", the other guy is new to most people in this market, so he will take time to establish himself. Good luck to both in getting a word in edge wise with Brady – And any opinion differing from Brady's will be met with shrill, whiny wisecracks and putdowns. He is off-putting. I don't need to listen, I can imagine how fast I would tune out again
Hey, I can listen to mornings again! Brady never should have been let go last year – if the Fan thought they needed to get rid of someone for salary reason it's clear now that should've been Walker.
Burrell seems like a strange choice to me but he's the third man out of three so shouldn't be too big of a deal. Don't know much about Price but hear good things.
Radio is more personable too. You listen to these voices for up to three hours a day whereas you might read your favourite writer for 10.
Pete: Good point about Brady. When he plays it straight, he's pretty solid. He knows his sports and has paid his dues, i.e. many long cold nights calling OHL games in various markets on both sides of the border.
I almost suspected he was trying too hard earlier to prove he belonged in the big town. This time around, I believe he'll remain a little more on the level. I sure hope so, because I do find him a valuable source of information … again as long as he keeps himself in check.
I agree with you ..One word about Detroit and i am out… I am looking forward to listening to Hugh Burrill he could be a good addition!
Quick take on the no women comment. I don't see why it should be obligatory that a woman should be on one of the shows. Hate to say it, but outside of Kate Beirness (who I would never stand to listen to but know she is well versed overall sports wise), no female sports broadcaster is worth their salt out there who would actually bring in an audience.
It was an odd decision to bring in a shock jock and then ask him to do a show where he discusses the Leafs backup goaltender etc. If they were going to bring in Blundell, then they should have let him loose to do a wilder/less sports focused show. In the end they got a show where the host sounded out of his element, and that I really think was pretty dull. Not as bad as Krystal was, but definitely didn't work.
Brady did well on The Fan, and I was confused when The Fan let him go. He's not everyone's cup of tea, but I think he's a good host, and he'll be a major improvment on Blundell. I'm really curious to hear Elliot Price. Sounds like he was a morning guy in Montreal for years.
I enjoyed the Dean Blundell show (I usually listened for the last 30 minutes most days) and am sorry to see him go. Brady as the replacement is weird given his apparent termination; it would be like bringing back Randy Carlyle next season to coach the Leafs if Mr. "To Be Honest With You" Babcock left. The Fan should have brought in four morning show prospect guys/gals to Prime Time Sports with bags over their heads with John Shannon making the big unveil at 5pm on the Friday roundtable. Good luck to Blundell over at TSN.
I agree (coming from another straight, white guy). Would be nice to hear some different perspectives. The Fan has very rarely had that – Tim and Sid sounded like they catered to a different, more diverse, younger demographic, but that's about it.
ESPN Radio has become much more diverse the last couple years with Dan Lebatard and Bomani Jones etc. Someone in Toronto should follow suit.
TSN is so far behind – why don't they think outside the box a bit and look for some younger, diverse voices? Use a different playbook than The Fan instead of just being Fan Lite.
Completely agree. I don't know anything about Price, and I don't know much about Burrell, but I really enjoyed Brady in the morning, and with the ratings he was delivering – never deserved to be punted to mid-days where Rogers couldn't justify what they were paying him. I said the day he was let go, and I stand by it, no matter what he said about TSN, they should have hired him on the spot and put him in their morning drive. If Brady had a non-compete, wait that out, but have a deal with him in place for when it ends. It's astonishing TSNR allowed the one big radio name in the market to just slip back to the Fan. Either that or he didin't want to work there. If they thought the .04 they get in mornings couldn't get worse, they were very mistaken.
yeah he was a morning man on TSN690 Montreal. As part of a 3 man team there too, So I'm sure he will hit the ground running.
I'm far less worried about him than I am the other 2. I'm not a fan of Brady or Burrill.
I will listen for Price, but I wonder how long I will last before the other 2 drive me away,
I know you are going to get some backlash from people for that, but I agree TBH. I don't see the point in forcing a woman in or somebody of a different race, If you find a star that stands out great give them the job. but to have to check off boxes like we have 1 of this and 1 of that? No thanks.
Oh God please don't let TSN repeat the Fan's mistake with Blundell. He is a music guy let him go back to FM rock radio. Maybe Q has a spot for him, if edge won't take him back. Actually I heard there was a spot open at CHUM. I don't really see a fit but hey better then him doing sports talk,
The only guy who Blundell would be an improvement on is Gareth Wheeler. And that's saying something.
Blundell bided his time and tried to fake his way through some decent sports talk. He had some hot takes, but nothing that got him in deep trouble that would turn him off of this market for good. He'll take these past two years in his backpocket and move back to FM where he belongs.
Which is worse? Greg Brady reading obscure stats of his laptop and trying to pass it off to the listener that he is just that knowledgeable or George Rusic's non-stop fake laugh every morning? tough call
Happy they’re making a change.
Interested in hearing Price and Burrill.
Not excited at all about the return of that hot bag of gas, Brady.
Maybe he’ll keep quiet periodically so we can hear the other two.
I think some people here are not sure who Hugh Burrill is. He is that chubby bald guy with the goatee that does sports updates on CityTV. He isn't a radio guy.
Not excited about him at all
Anytime the Fan makes news the comment section here is very active, because like them or not, people here tend to be passionate about the station. If TSN had announced a morning show change today, it would be met with apathy.
Only took the suits over 500 shows to correct a HUGE mistake from the get go.
I disagree about that. I for one can’t wait to see TSN1050 change morning shows. Naylor and Landsberg are BRUTAL!!!
Was not a fan of Blundell and not a fan of Brady! Seems weird to return a guy who you axed about a year ago.. AWKWARD!!! Most of the FAN programming I avoid listening to – since they axed Pat Marsden and Don Landry back in the day. How many guys have they had run that show since they left?! Should have put Tim + Sid there as that would have been better than Brady's "Detroit" talk on a Toronto radio station.
It looks to me like this is what happened……..does anyone disagree?
– Kollins was infatuated with Blundell for some reason so he hired him in March 2015 but then Kollins left 590 a few months later
– Cadeau was hired and inherited Blundell. Cadeau didn’t really like Blundell but had to keep him because of his contract
– Cadeau was instructed to cut costs in Feb 2016 so he reluctantly let Brady go
– Blundell’s contract is now almost done so Cadeau has decided to let him go and re-hire Brady
More old white dudes at the Fan. Is Donald Trump running that station??
The FAN had Barb Digiulio and let her go…liked the sound of her updates and joined shows along the way. She gave the station that female personality presence who could hold her own with the guys. Was a FAN listener from day 1, lots of great hosts back then…now its a bit of a revolving door. Tend to listen to 1050 nowadays.
I guess Mike Eppel wasn't available to ride shotgun. I was hoping to once again keep up with where the Hang Seng index is at.
One thing I find confusing with this new threaded format is that when looking on my phone, the replies to a comment are not noted so the 76th comment looks like a new one. Under the old system most posters would have put @johndoe beside their message so you could scroll up to see what they were referring to.
Is everyone trying to be politically correct here? Just asking cause I don’t know if one good morning man who is non-white. Madani? Or Sam Mitchell?
Any other names?
I’m not trying to stir the pot, but just brain dead on coming up with a name or names…
Good first move, but would have liked to see a woman added to the mix.
@ Pete
Don't agree with "obligatory" hiring either, however I think that a qualified woman's perspective provides a different input and can make for an entertaining dynamic with the right co-host.
Just my opinion, for what it's (or isn't) worth.
Hahaah Yaz.
Mike Eppel. I just spit out my beer ahha. Best thing I’ve read this week!
Whatever happened to those Mike Eppel updates with McCown at around 4:50? Do they still have them?
The guy that re-hired Brady is NOT the same guy that fired him. There was a change in program director in between the time period that he was fired and re-hired.
Mitch you are so right. I wasn't a big fan of Dean and I had a strong dislike for Rusic but Greg Brady has to be one of the most arrogant human beings alive. He has a constant need to pat himself in the back. I am surprised he hasn't pulled a muscle patting himself on the back as much as he does. Greg is arrogant, condescending with listeners, and has a big head. HE really has a high opinion of himself and thinks he knows a lot more than he actually does. I might even call in if he takes calls to challenge him in a debate. I'd love to take him to the woodshed in a debate on-air for all of Toronto to hear.
So just did a creep on Hugh’s twitter.
The guy is a Haha fan?
So a Toronto morning show has a Haha fan, Wings fan, and Hawks fan? I’m not all about bringing homers in but this will upset hardcore fans really quick.
If Cabbie wasn't such a horrible entity I'm sure he would have a radio spot by now. I'm with you, I can't come up with many non-white males. I know Mendes is in Ottawa and they have some minority talent on the tv side as well.
Somebody else stated that hiring a woman just for the sake of it doesn't make sense and I agree. If she's qualified then sure, why not.
@Mitch
I thought about your question for all of a millisecond.
Non-stop fake laugh is worse. Every time.
Not 100% sure, but I think he is the business reporter for 680 News.
I'm not all that concerned as to who a show hosts favourite is, just gets me when they sing the praises of "their" team to the point of inanity (one of the many things I disliked Strombolopous for, his pro-Habs blather during his HNiC days was layered on so thick an oxyacetylene torch couldn't dent it)
Russic was arrogant and sometimes forced, but he knew sports. Fabro was very knowledgeable. They have nobody to blame but Dean. His personality and lack of knowledge steered the ship in the wrong direction too often.
Brady came out of Twitter darkness this morning with a link to a very lengthy and frank Facebook posting followed by 100+ Tweets. I’m very happy he’s back and I think I and some others predicted it somewhere here a while ago. Thought they may go full circle and swing Walker back to mornings but if they hired a guy from Montreal he’ll get some term. Good riddance Blundell, it never should have happened.
To be honest, I had pretty much figured Brady had burned all his bridges in Toronto and was destined to go US or to another Canadian market so this is a bit of a shock. I also wonder if this move is more about getting something out of what's left of his contact, as don't know if it's up, passed or they gave him a new one, or if they actually see him as the best person for that spot.
On the Hugh Burrell front – I remember him doing Sports at CityTv and he does know his stuff sports wise and has a decent sense of humor so time will tell if he can mesh with the other two or will be drowned out by them.
Question: Does anyone else thik Brady will still take shots at/make rants about TSN in the morning gig or will he be behaving himself this time around?
Post has been updated with loads of new content. Trying out a new spam blocker. Bear with us if your comment doesn't appear right away.
Listening to the Fan right now. Got to tell you this show is pretty good. Dan Ricco and Bastl seem to have some great chemistry and are having some fun.
I'd like to see this as a pair somewhere or sometime. It's MUCH better than Naylor and Landsberg or Wheeler and Cauz.
Yeah fair enough. I liked Barb. Also liked Candace Devai on TSN1050.
I actually got myself to read through it all. Don't know what to make of it. Brady sounded pleased, humbled, reflective, grateful, thrilled, re-energized. But I also couldn't help but think there was some ego-stroking and condescending undertone to it all.
In fairness to Blundell, even he admitted that he's not a hardcore sports guy and they didn't hire him to be one. I think a satelitte talk show / podcast is more his wheel house. Something where he'd be free to talk a little sports but not obligated too. Either way, I was a fan of the guy when he was on The Edge, so I hope he can surround himself with the right people and get back on the air in some form.
Off topic… But I was wondering if anybody had any info on what Patrick O'Sullivan & Gord Miller were talking about on Leafs Lunch yesterday? O'Sullivan made some comment about advanced stats and Miller semi-lectured him on dealing with twitter critics. Andi even made a futile attempt to steer the conversation in a different direction.
Anyway, it seemed like a real conversation and I enjoyed hearing it although I'd like to know more of the backstory. O'Sullivan alluded to someone who works in the building… Anybody else hear that?
Who accused Ken Dryden of sabotage the Leafs? I never saw that in the media.
If it was a fan, I highly doubt that's a significant # and, like in any city, they are outliers. In the middle of their Stanley Cup run a fan called a Detroit radio station saying they had to many Russian. Its not even worth bringing up because he was part of the 1 percent of the fanbase that goes crazy. There are fans like that in every city, not only Toronto.
You anger and frustration with Toronto, for some odd reason, hurts your judgement IMO.
TSM, I appreciate that you do this as a hobby, but you are the sloppiest writer/laziest proofreader that regularly writes for public consumption I have ever seen. Tweets are one thing, but take some pride in your blog, man.
I haven't heard POS on radio but his Twitter personality is hyper-sensitive and confrontational.
You'd have to go back through Patrick's twitter history but he was (and continues) to get into it with many in the analytics community. I agree with his takes but veers near the line on occasion. I do remember something about he and Andrew Berkshire (sportsnet & rds) snipping at each other recently.
Andrew Berkshire is a very aggressive Corsi Warrior. The guy confronts anyone who doesn't buy all in to Fancy stats. He preaches his numbers like they are coming from the mouth of God. It doesn't matter if a player hasn't scored in 30 games as long as they have good Fenwick or 5 on5 possession numbers. He has butted heads with plenty of the MSM like Steve Simmons and Jack Todd from the Montreal gazette (to be fair I have too)
I think a lot of MSM guys don't respect him because he was really just a blogger not long ago before sportsnet and RDS started using his graphs. Also he is just as closed minded as they are. They are close minded to fancy stats and he is closed minded about them not being all that matters.
A few more thoughts added above. Agree with those who argue Dean was put in a difficult spot. It's always been the case he belongs on FM or XM. Rogers gambled and lost on his cross-over potential.
Radio is trending downwards in terms of revenue. One interesting thing to think about is whether the new show is cheaper or the same as the previous morning show. Neither Brady nor Price were in a position to hard bargain. And if Dean's contract was up for renewal then Rogers might not be paying much to buy out the remaining months.
O'Sullivan is pretty new. He is in the early stages of his public Twiiter arc which for most media progresses over a few years from Twitter arguments to a snappy reply to just a block then to a mute then finally they let it all go and have no response at all. Bob McKenzie has been at the end of this arc for awhile. Hayes has just recently got there. O'Sullivan will get there. Give him time.
I know it's not Morning Radio anymore, but I feel Andrew Walker has carved his own niche without the the dominating Greg Brady, and with the hilarious producer/co-host JD Bunkis. Has that old 1PM Tim And Sid feeling.
Never felt Brady & Walker had any organic chemistry on air, so I wonder how Brady-Price are going to work out, at least they're in similar demographics.
I believe Patrick was referring to one of TSN's producers. Patrick was trying to make the point that while a player's face-off percentage may be a concrete number like say 51%, all faceoffs should not be weighted equally. He made mention that good faceoff guys might not show the opponent their best tactic in a neutral zone draw and save it for a more important moment in the same. The point he was trying to get at is that a stats guy might opt to put out the best overall faceoff player regardless of the situation.
I really appreciate O'Sullivan's taking on of that "stats nerds" as he calls them. Obviously advanced stats have a place in the game, but I tend to defer to somebody that has been in the league and can offer insight and analysis that doesn't revolve around staring at numbers. Sport is about soooo much more than just numbers.
Can't stand anyone on the FAN 590 a total libtard station just like the rest of Toronto media. Brady is atrocious an arrogant douchebag. Bettman's NHL is garbage. Toronto deserves an NFL team and new NFL retractable roof stadium now! GO TRUMP !!
#MakeCanadaGreatAgain
Replacing Blundell was one foot forward. Re-hiring Brady was two steps back.
As an Expos fan, I'm very familiar with EP. Too bad I won't be tuning in.
If Cadeau is in, "re-place, re-use, re-cycle mode", why not Landry?
Brady was/is and remains, un-listenable. A leopard can't change his spots, and 1 yr on from getting booted off same station,….. he's still the same Brady!
I listen to the radio to be either informed or entertained, neither is accomplished when the talking head is smug and arrogant. I hate his voice, and when he winds himself up about a topic, he sounds like a 13 yr old girl. I don't give a fat rat's ass about Detroit, or his experiences in Detroit. His faux outrage wears thin, fast; and his phony contrarian arguments are just not worth listening to.
Adding EP & Burrill is not enough to pull me back to 590's morning show.
Sports radio in Toronto is swirling the bowl.
Didn't Brady have an anti-TSN outburst half a year or so before being let go over some fairly mild criticism of Rogers? Maybe they remembered that at Rogers and decided he was a loyal corporate man who deserved a second chance.
'I'd take a run at him if I ran TSN (which I don't)'
We know that TSM, it would be impossible to do that and run around lawyering at Sears and Zellers all day 😛
There is a storm brewing and people with out of date, misogynist views like yours are going to feel its full force. I look forward to it early.
The point is that none are ever given a chance.
Damien Cox is back to his old ways. He was totally disruptive during the Morosi's appearance. People. Do. Not. Change. Especially old white men that think their every opinion is a fact.
It's the same person, Scott Moore makes all the decisions.
Interesting reading Blundell's twitter. He made it pretty clear that he was brought in to do a show that was wilder like his Edge show but with sports. Then Kollins left almost right away and he was asked to tone it down and be a hardcore sports guy, which he was unhappy with.
That makes a lot of sense. I always thought it was a strange call to hire a guy like Blundell, but then keep him reigned in. Wonder how it would have turned out if he was allowed to do the show he wanted?
Doesn't surprise me… It also doesn't surprise me that a lot of people who work in Toronto sports radio read this and probably comment on this site. The radio industry has a rich history of anonymously trashing people in online forums. Many times it's people who are or were in the industry themselves… Sowny, anyone?
Thanks guys, that makes a little more sense to me now.. Is it just me or is there nothing more obnoxious than sports media personalities whining about people on twitter?
YOU'RE IN SPORTS RADIO!! It's purpose is to spark conversation, debate and arguments amongst passionate fans, stop being so hurt all the time and hit back with real arguments.
I guess you consider Stephen A Smith an old white man as well…
I think it would have failed either way. It just wasn't a fit. Also the format sucked. Those updates kill everything. They are too long and too frequent. just give me the Toronto team scores 1 or 2 quick headlines and move on.
If they keep those updates with Price and Brady they'll fail too.
I think in that scenario he would've been out sooner. He was absolutely the wrong choice and everyone but a few people knew that.
Art,
Ever think about http://www.artontorontoradio.com ?
It gets to be enough after a while. Predicting failure for a show because of the updates? You like Bastl a lot. We are all in agreement that that's what you think, my brother.
Anyway, this is all quite fascinating, a few quick thoughts:
I checked out Blundell's twitter feed after Daniel referenced it. The high road lasted about 18 hours. Now, he was gagged and tied and limited as to what he could do, and what he could say. Does Dean seem like the type who would fall in line for that? In different tweets, he brags that no one tells him what to do, and then notes he was instructed countless times not to be too hard on Blue Jays' management? Well, which is it? And to see he was unhappy there for two years? He was only there two years! Good bet alcohol was involved in saying some of those things.
The show appeared to be a monumental failure out of the gate after huge publicity. Just because Collins packed a parachute and jumped out of the airplane after a couple months of Blundell (which does tell you that if the show's biggest supporter believed, no matter what, it was destined for failure, then of course it was!), Blundell blames everything that happened after that on management. Nothing on him.
Look, sports radio isn't for everyone, and it's a niche format. Look at the narrow success rate. Just get, say, 8 percent (?) of men 25-54 listening and you have a hit on your hands. Get only 4-5 percent (by the Fan's standards) and you're in huge trouble. Of course, by TSN Radio's standards, well, actually they don't have any, ratings-wise, anyway. Get a 3 share there and you'd be a hero. Although I abhor the style of Mike Richards, and think it's sad and pathetic how he's begging for attention now with countdown clocks, etc., I'd bet he's the only show in the 6-7 year history of the station to do better than a 2.5 or 3 share? Is that about right?
But Dean shows his true colours by whining about management and he knows because Rogers is an unpopular company that simpletons will line up behind him and say, "yeah, if you just go to what you wanted, it would have been awesome!!!". He couldn't talk the talk and fans sniffed it out right away. Anything else is spin, and in a year where spin can sometimes win the day, of course some people are buying it. And then he reveals Shi Davidi refused to come on the show after Dean blasted him (after hanging up on him, naturally). Davidi should refuse to come on. Other Rogers folks should have also. If it's true as has been written here there were TSN people who didn't want to appear on Richards morning show, then I'm surprised there aren't more Sportsnet people who found it quite, well, "yucky" to go on with Blundell.
Dean's radio future isn't that secure because even for news/talk, like at CFRB or CBC, why would they want someone with his style? You have to be a bit more educated with your opinions. Bill Maher can make you laugh, but damn, does he research. Blundell's approach is more "bro, dude" type stuff. Not sure that's where he's headed.
Anyway, I saw Shoalts mention the twitter reaction isn't unanimous (what is?) but overwhelmingly in favour of this move. Of course it is. People do want sports, and do we not remember Brady's previous shows. The implication from Blundell that the new show will be "chalk talk" and lots of analytics, I'd be real surprised. If I found one thing frustrating about Brady, it was that with Lange, Lange couldn't keep up with him in terms of knowledge or debating skills, and Brady came across as a bit of a bully, and I found Brady and Walker frustrating in that when I wanted to hear Brady talk about some non-sports when a big story happened even for a few minutes, Walker acted or actually was utterly clueless about anything going on outside of the Metropolitan Division of the NHL.
There's no perfect show, but Brady and Walker were real close. I still think Walker made the right move not attaching himself to Blundell, and if it made him look like a jerk to refuse to be on the show if that's how it went down, so be it. You have to look out for number one sometimes. If Price is Brady's true partner, that's good for Brady. Brady had to caddy around the clubs for Bill Watters, but he was obviously directing the show. Price has apparently done that for years in Montreal. It might be a good clash of styles, but if it's too intellectual it fails, there has to be a balance where it's got humour and information. We shall see.
I think the Fan has put together a real good lineup again, but I agree with whomever wrote it, Walker is someone who someone will put in a better spot, and soon. If it's at TSN, it's at TSN. He's the first guy I call if I'm moving out Landsberg or Naylor. And I've noted before, Naylor is the truly luckiest guy in sports radio. Been in afternoons or mornings for 5 years now and hasn't drawn flies to listen to him with any partner on any show.
Ha Ha It et's to be enough eh? Nice blog you just wrote. Longest comment I have ever seen. Maybe we should start a site together bud.
I know it sounds silly to predict a show's failure based on updates, but do you listen to the Blundell show? 20 minute updates? That's a brutal format. it takes away from the flow of the show. It sounds like they are mailing it in. I'm saying they need to changes the way the show works, the flow and format. That's all. I don't know of any other show that is 60 % updates. That is not a show. It's a audio ticker.
I did find it funny that on the same day Mike Richards announces his non-compete is up, the #1 sports station in the market changes shows in his old timeslot that doesn't involve him at all. I get that it’s just bad timing for him but to then continue on hyping “the big announcement” for a week from now when whatever it is will pale in comparison to being on 590 from 6-9 is ridiculous.
I was going to save this for the next ratings post, but you’re bang on about Naylor. The guy has outlasted James Cybulski, Andrew Krystal, Jim Lang, Greg Brady (1st stint – we’ll see how long this one lasts), Andrew Walker and soon to be Richards in drive-time slots. In that time he’s put up horrendous numbers. I would not be surprised if N&L is losing to a bunch of shows that don’t even try to target M25-54. It’s a mystery how he’s kept that spot for so long.
Los Angeles has their team back and now in fact has 2 teams when is someone in the Toronto Sports Media going to stand up for our great city of Toronto and lead the media charge to get Toronto an NFL team? What happened to the group that was trying to buy the Bills and possibly move them to Toronto? Was it not Larry Tannenbaum & Edward Rogers? The NFL has already stated many times they have their eye on Toronto the 4th largest market in North America and Larry Tannenbuam has also stated he is open to an NFL team in Toronto. C'mon big mouth Greg Brady and the Toronto Sports Media lets go lets start beating up the drum for NFL Toronto and a new retractable roof stadium!! LETS GO TORONTO!!
I found it odd reading about his comments today as I recall when Blundell was on PTS for a round table just before Christmas this past year he didn't seem to have any issues with talking sports and such then. Granted he wasn't having to carry the ball but at the same time he didn't really sound out of place – at least to me that is.
I quited enjoyed what I just hear from Tessa Bonhomme on Scotty Mac's show.
100% agree. JD & Walker are my bro sports radio fix now. Even if they're talking about stuff I don't care about, I generally leave them on most afternoons. They've settled in well and gotten pretty entertaining. Probably helps that I'm right in their demographic though.
I found Brady and Walker really boring before and usually turned them off. Turns out Brady was what I didn't like. I find him kind of tryhard and unnecessarily offensive. He's an improvement over Dean Blundell for sure though.
Yeah, I feel like Damien is a lot better in print. I do like how he kind of fact checks Bob without thinking though when Bob goes a little over with his hot takes
Yeah. I wonder if The Fan considered Richards & Brady for mornings?
Richards seems like a really nice guy, so I hope he's got something good cooking, but I wonder what the job is. He's really building it up. Will seem anticlimactic if it's just a podcast or something.
If a native Montrealer like Price now finds himself in Toronto, could another Montrealer who is actually the best talk show host in that city be far behind? When does Mitch Melnick follow Price down the 401?
Good discussion here about the changes. I'll restate that coming to Toronto to talk sports from another Canadian city is tough. We're a pretty finicky market. Coming from Montreal will be a real challenge. Dean Blundell's twitter timeline since leaving the FAN is fascinating. Another notable thing: his follower count has remained basically unchanged in 2 years. Anyone able to explain that? Something fishy. Jonah has you covered for the next while.
One more thought. Any chance Rogers tries to add a 3rd all-sports radio station in another Canadian market? Montreal and Vancouver are big ones, and Rogers is currently ceding the ground to TSN/Bell entirely. Given how successful the FAN brand is in Toronto, why not try to develop more talent in other cities? (I suspect the answer is that there is no future/growth in AM talk).
Closest Melnick gets to Toronto & 1050 is as a guest, and only because he’s a pro, so courtesy rules.
Melnick one of the best in North America. Quality host.
Too bad TSN/Bell lack the creativity to fashion together a nationally syndicated sports talk radio show. Infrastructure already in place, no shortage of quality co-hosts: Melnick, Jim Tatti, Jake Edwards, Ian Mendes, Rick Ralph, Andrew Paterson. Poach Shulman from Rogers.
Possibilities are endless, too bad TSN is owned by a telephone company.
Did anyone see this little tidbit out of Blundell’s twitter account? Pretty much sticking it to Rogers on the way out by discrediting the likes of Shi, Blair, Zwelling et al…i.e. noting that Rogers influenced his commentary.
Courtesy of Stoeten:
http://bluejaysnation.com/2017/2/10/dean-blundell-says-he-was-asked-to-go-easy-on-jays-management-as-host-of-fan-590-morning-show
It isn’t necessarily about beating TSN 1050. That’s too easy.
They still need to keep or increase their share of listeners in a crowded Toronto radio market.
This is how they make money, and that is the why they are in business
Yeah, you’d think. Even if they don’t think Vancouver/MTL could handle a second sports station, they could try a sports station in smaller markets. London-sized cities? Seems like they could really use some kind of feeder system.
Vancouver already has two all sports radio stations (TSN 1040 & TSN 1410), although they are both owned by the same company………I doubt that there is room for another one
I could be wrong, but it has to be the worst kept secret that Rogers tells their employees to ‘go easy’ on the Jays, right? We’ve heard and seen this a few times already. I 100 percent believe they do. Why wouldn’t they? its a business.
I agree on the updates – sports fans who listen to sports radio already know the scores and if they don’t, they’ll look on their cell. Blundell has been bludgeoning us with those fing update for two years and he was the only show that actually left the updates on the damn Podcast which boggles my mind. The only close equivalent is Overdrive beating us to death with traffic. Adwoa gets more air time than McLennan ffs. And it is so unprofessional to not say her last name. It’s like saying ‘And now with traffic, here’s Rick.’ Nobody does that.
I don’t recall Brady and Walker/Lang doing score updates five times an hour. But Eppel was worse with his Chicago Mercantile Exchange updates on pork belly futures etc. If you’re active in stocks and you’re listening to Fan 590 to find out where the Hang Seng is at, God help you. Instant station changer for me. I’d lurch for the tuning button like someone just tazed me in my rectum.
I think Blundell is full of shit. His take the high road lasted all of 24 hours. If there were a directive from Rogers for Fan and SN talent to go ‘easy’ on the Jays, Greg Zaun would have been out of a job a long time ago.
It’s not in their best interests to have it out there that they direct people reporting on the team on how they can do it. It would take away any credibility they have.
Jake Edwards is terrible on 1040. He stays in the pink because he brings in sponsors like nobody else.
We’ve lost the Fergie Olver of our generation !!! Hope Barry lands on his feet at TSN.
http://www.torontosun.com/2017/02/12/popular-barry-davis-out-as-sportsnets-blue-jays-reporter
Everyone commenting keeps talking about Brady’s “knowledge” of sports…THERE ARE MORE SPORTS IN THE WORLD THAN HOCKEY AND GOLF!!! I cringe when almost anyone on the the station talks about a sport other than hockey, because in 90% of their commentary they have to compare or relate every story and situation to a hockey team, player, or front office. It’s ANNOYING! The Fan and TSN both cater to one demographic of people and in a city as diverse as Toronto, it’s time for huge changes. The best show on either station was Tim and Sid and the evidence is in the fact that they took it to TV, more money, more playback, bigger audience and their success is rooted in the fact that they resonate with a bigger audience of young people who watch more than just all levels of hockey. I get it, Toronto is a hockey market, probably the biggest one in the world, but when that hockey team is the least successful out of the 3 major league sports, fans want to hear about other things as well. But hey…guess the Fan doesn’t see it that way bringing back Brady e aide I listened to Brady and Walker show and I know what he’s about. I will continue to dream Toronto radio really embraces its diversity…one day.
Barry won’t be coming to TSN…(If he isn’t considered good enough for Sportsnet, why would TSN want him?) TSN’s coverage of the Jays is far superior to anything you see on Sportsnet.
Blundell was the last person from Don Kollins horrific era as FAN 590 PROGRAM MANAGER. So glad Blundell has been tossed having come to FAN 590 after bing let go for anti-gay and mocking rape victims in feeble attempt at humour while with EDGE 102.1 The fact he was on Prome Time sports panel only once in his near two years at FAN 590, showed what little station executive thought of him as a sports expert.
His Fail of The Day segments were mostly sophomoric dribble. He missed up Toronto sports team and leagues constantly while on the air with no corrections by George aka ‘WHO ‘Rusic. Fabro will go back to doing what he does best as new morning show exec producer, with no useless v3rbal comments.
Brady’s pompousness should be tailored down by new addition Price, though as mentioned how two normal ‘main’ hosts will survive as dual hosts remain to be seen. Always liked Burrill, so he should fill in nicely as update host and 3rd main in the booth.
Hiring rehired someone you fired couple years go does not bode well for FAN 590, as I don’t see this trend working even in no sports world. I would have tried to scoop the talented Kate Beirness from TSN to FAN morning show and call it triple b radio – Brady, Beirness and Burrill. How being 2017 is there not a female sports radio host at either TSN or FAN 590.
Mike — nobody really gets emotional ‘reading’ sports authored articles vs, sports audio guys you have an instant connection or dislike from the get go.
It’s an interesting topic to explore more fully down the road jackbee.
My impression is that sports writers once occupied the same space … people would get worked up about what Simmons or Cox or York would write. Angry letters or email would follow. Not sure why the Twitter era would have changed that.
Davis was competent hockey reporter fro Sportsnet before being assigned to Blue Jays sideline coverage. Found him at times being too smarmy and know it all ness with Jays players. Hazel Mae brought up from her NESN sport hosting duties to do suppertime Sports Central show, until dimwits in programming decided giving Tom and Sid one last chance of success, taking over 5-7 pm show.
Paying Hazel lots of coin to sit around and do northing, Sportsnet decides to send Davis for Jays road gams and have Hazel cover Jays home games. to be near her hubby who cohosts Baseball Today on FAN 590 during season with the obnoxious Jeff Blair.
I liked Scott M.’s Jays coverage and his new 1-4pm show on TSN 1050. Davis would be his natural replacement on TV doing pre and post game Jays home games and Sept. playoff determining road games.
Reiterating what I said in another post — Rogers should hire TSN’s Beirness to for their new morning radio show starting Feb.27. Kate is very knowledgeable and opinionated and would make FAN 590 MORNING RADIO a superstar in ratings book — Triple B in the morning of Sportsnet 590 The FAN with Brady. Beirness and Burrill. Ship Price to afternoon’s with Walker. Why TSN doesn’t use her in hosting role to replace Landsberg or Naylor is ‘Building a Mystery’ to me like A Sarah M.song.
Yeah. I don’t doubt there is a company line to tow ‘talk a lot of Jays, don’t rip ownership etc’. I don’t see that extending to the on field product though. Zaun and Sid are absurdly over negative about the club at times.
Raptors make a huge trade today just before lunch….both the Fan and TSN have hockey centric programming at lunch so it will be a few hours before anyone talks about it
@Sperk
I wouldn’t exactly call that a huge trade. Terrance Ross and a first rounder which will come from the scrap heap,not at all what I would categorize as huge deal not to mention Ibaka who is having an down year. Uncertainty on both ends.
A contending team makes a change and brings a staring power forward to their line up, and that’s not huge???
@Big G
I disagree that this isn’t a very significant trade for the Raps but discussing the finer points of basketball trades (which I’d be happy to do LOL) isn’t the purpose of this site
My point was something big (perhaps) happened in one of the other sports and the world stops to discuss hockey. I know why…but it shows how far the Raptors are still away from the Leafs in the grand scheme of things. It also drives basketball fans to other mediums to get up to date information. I wonder if the Jays made a significant trade if that would bump the hockey shows? I’d guess it would at the FAN but not sure about TSN
Can’t stand how both sports radio stations do the same one sport show at the same time. Frustrating at a time like this with a breaking Raptor trade.
Why doesn’t someone offer an alternative to the all hockey talk in that time slot?
I believe in the last ratings TSM posted neither noon show was particularly killing it.
@Richard
so let’s get this straight, the reason Raptors blow leads like crazy, is because they needed Ibaka, that’s what they were lacking? or is there a lot more wrong with this team than what they did today. If Ibaka went to San Antonio, Cleveland or Golden State, that would be a huge trade, if we had moved J.V for an Anthony Davis that is a blockbuster, Calling a Terrance Ross trade a big trade is over the top for a serviceable role player is over the top.
The Fan would. TSN? Not a chance.
I’ve long said TSN and TSNR should have tried to become “Home of the Raptors” with shows and extensive coverage of the team and basketball. They’re shut out of the NHL (sans some local market games) for the next decade. They’ll issue a PR statement on NHL Trade Deadline Day proclaiming they won the day, but really, what good does it do them? And who fucking cares? Nothing ever happens on deadline day, and if something big were to happen, they’re just sending viewers to their rival network to watch what player X looks like with his new team.
There’s a large underserved market out there to be had, one they desperately need, and they refuse to take it, because Hockey.
College radio stations have more listeners than some shows on TSNR, yet they refuse to try and change.
I think the FAN is way more adaptable than TSN when it comes to situations like the one today when it involves major non-hockey news. I think today’s 5 p.m. hour was the perfect example. That hour is arguably the most listened to hour out of the entire afternoon as people are getting off work. The FAN, no matter who or what was lined up, was going to bring on a basketball guy to talk the Ibaka trade, which they did with Grange. TSN? They’ll never waver off of having Ray Ferraro spend 25 minutes yammering about the Leafs, its 3rd line and other hockey related topics.
You’d think TSN, which does not have the big NHL contract, would be the ones who would be more willing to break off their routine schedule to discuss something other than hockey, hockey and more hockey.
So I was listening to The Andrew Walker & JD Bunkis Show this week, & they had Greg Brady & Elliot Price on for a segment. Guess what? Other that the joking around about Brady & Walker’s divorce, it was Brady being classic Brady.
Walker nailed it when he said Sports Radio was like an Arranged Marriage. So I don’t know what Elliot Price will bring, or what High Burrill is, but expect pretty much the same from Greg Brady. It’s no Tim & Sid Chemistry, but it’s not Naylor & Landsberg clashing either.
Speaking of, I have been surprised at the lack of TSN 1050 talk on this site. Is their station that crackled down the dial?
& As for Dean Blundell, I don’t think he can be trusted with anything he tweets about. He did fall for & help fake Raptors & Blue Jays trade rumours on Twitter. I think he’ll land somewhere on FM again or Sirius XM Canada within a year, & I’ll tune in out of curiosity.
Does anyone else feel that Price offers too much of a “radio announcer” tone to the morning show? In the early goings, it feels as though Brady is back to being Brady, but Price is a little “loud” while speaking in a tone that is better suited for Magic 106.1 in Guelph while introducing the next Ed Sheeran single.
Curious if anyone else has a similar opinion to this, or if I am simply just very picky.