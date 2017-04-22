By TSM
Leafs are hanging in there aren’t they?
The Raptors appear to be a disaster.
The Blue Jays are if not done in 2017, are in a big hole.
What a change. Seriously, 12 months ago we were in the exact opposite place. The Leafs finished dead last. While there was hope for their future there was nothing to suggest they were a mere 12 months away from the playoffs, let alone 4/5 games going to OT vs. the President’s Trophy winner.
The Raptors were in a run in the playoffs last year at this time and things were looking good. They ended taking Cleveland to the limit and after a few trades this season it was supposed to be another match up with Cleveland. Not so much so far. The team has been unwatchable thus far in the playoffs, having more talk about blowing it up then likelihood of advancing to the next round.
The Blue Jays? Where do we begin.? Total disaster just about sums it up.
Two teams in the playoffs after the Jays have been there in consecutive years. Toronto is no longer loserville some scribes wrote. Here’s the kicker. If you were going to put a dime on which Toronto team could make it to a championship series next (let’s not go to winning yet) who are you betting on?? How stunned are you if you said the Maple Leafs??
No one likes the kid who is a jerk. There is a fine line between being right and being good. No one likes listening to the personality who thinks it’s about being right. Most importantly, having played the game only answers the question, what have you done; it does not necessarily make you a good broadcaster or member of the media.
Patrick O”Sullivan stormed onto the media scene, virtually coming out of nowhere. To his credit he landed a spot with TSN and became a regular player in a major media market. His one nugget of experience? He played the game. Which is totally fine and acceptable. What he has lacked in his on air performance is polish, humility and most importantly respect for the fan, the listener.
Many players in their game can exceed in performance and be jerks at the same time. Many are too smart, too swarmy or just can’t be bothered to play the game off the playing surface. For some that doesn’t matter. They play their game and ride off into the sunset and do their own thing in their life after sports. Where they don’t get to do that is when they expect the pay day to continue and expect to be accepted in to our homes, our office or our cars. That, is something that needs to be earned. You earn that trust over time. You earn that trust by first off being good at what you do, either being right or being entertaining but equally importantly by being humble and remembering that it is the audience that you serve.
Take a listen to the last performance of Patrick O’Sullivan on Leafs Lunch and you will hear none of that. You will hear the voice of someone who can check one box. He played the game. He shows no respect for the fans and almost even worse none for his co-host. Rumblings that his exit (jumped or pushed) ran rampant this week. Suddenly gone from the airwaves, Mr. O’Sullivan has removed all mentions of TSN from his Twitter profile. That fueled the fire that he was done.
Is he done?
I am not sure.
I’ve reached out for response from TSN, and those attempts were futile.
No news, is good news right?
Here is what I do know. TSN is concerned about brand. It’s brand is paramount as it is too most successful companies. Having someone go on air telling people “if they don’t like it don’t listen” as Patrick did this week is NOT good for the brand. TSN radio is behind the leader in Toronto. Telling people not to listen… not smart even for a smart guy.
I’ve learned a lot about the business of sports media since starting this “blog”. One thing that I’ve learned is the one big difference (not bad or good) is the culture at TSN vs that at Rogers. I’m not going to say that one is right or wrong, one is better or one worse. I can tell you that the culture at the two places is very different. By all accounts telling your co-host “if you are going to be a fan boy for the Leafs we can’t do this show” is not acceptable to the culture that the powers that be built, and those who have helped maintain that culture at TSN.
There are a lot of former athletes out there. Some get it. Others not so much.
Mistakes in judgement like this don’t have to be lethal.
What happens next will be fascinating to watch.
If I am running TSN, I move along. Personally I’d go back to Aaron Ward. He was way better on air this week, has served his time and appears to be a better fit in any event. If not, I am sure there are plenty of ex-athletes out there to pick from. My two cents? Take a big run at Darcy Tucker!
I’d bet on O’Sullivan walking away from TSN, who needs them right????
Clap, Clap, Clap to Eric Francis. Well done….
As you’ve read in this space before Bob McCown is the #1 Blue Jays fan in Toronto. The team spiraling out of control has made his show most interesting this week. Two interviews caught my attention specifically. The first was with Shi Davidi and the second Jonah Keri. In both Fan Bob replaced MSM Bob, which was very refreshing. Davidi suggested that a rebuild could be pulled of in such a nature that the team returns to compete in a few short years in the same way the Yankees did. This notion was not accepted by Damien Cox. Cox said any rebuild would take years to pull off. With Keri the topic was more about Donaldson with all three doubting Donaldson will be in Toronto after his current deal expires.
The topic that garners the most attention in my small brain is the notion that one, the Jays will not make the appropriate moves to alienate the fan base and more importantly that the fan base will not accept a rebuild.
McCown with Keri hit the nail on the head on topic #1. Ownership should take note of the last time it didn’t do the right thing for fear of losing the fan. As Cox pointed out, being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be and the Jays were right there from champion up until two seasons ago. As McCown said, make the moves and give the fans the one thing we want, HOPE.
While not totally different from that issue the rumbling of the fans won’t accept a rebuild is total crap and an easy way out for some scribes.
That nonsense was tossed around for FAR too long about the Maple Leafs (not I am not suggesting bottoming out is that simple or easy in Baseball or you can compare the draft etc). Maple Leaf fans have no appetite for what it will take to fix this the idiots wrote and said publicly. The reality is Toronto sports fans are a lot smarter than some give us credit for. Finishing dead f’n last and getting a first round pick and setting the proper foundation is what the fan base wanted for literally decades. No one thought it would be as golden as getting Matthews so don’t think for one second that this has anything to do with that.
Blue Jays fans would be as inclined if not more to watch their team live at the Skydome or on Sportsnet if they were a team of young stud prospects learning their way that the fans could grow with. It’s the stuck in the middle that we have little appetite for. I believe there are 7 guys on the current roster that were drafted by the Jays. Seems pretty low no?
I’d love to see the Jays take a leadership position and do the right thing and make the appropriate steps to restoring the franchise. Mr. Atkins and Shapiro you are officially on the clock.
While on the topic of the Blue Jays, this has to be written; Mike Wilner has to be stopped. I respect the hell out of the work he does on Jays talk. I respect the hell out of the fact that he appears to answer every ? sent his way on Twitter. Someone please tell Mike that he needs to put the pom poms down just a little bit. No shit, things won’t continue to be this bad over the course of 567 games that a team plays in a season. The tone in which he says it’s early over and over again is reprehensible. It’s okay to say this really sucks. Fans (and based on direct correspondence) media members would have a lot more respect if he dialed back the entirely, 100 % pure Blue Jays love back by say .1%.
I am not sure who picks up the network IFC, but you need to be watching Brockmire and I mean like now. It’s the best sports based TV show presented in years. It’s hilarious.
Give Dean Blundel credit, he has stayed on sports and clearly his love and admiration for Dave Cadeau will go on and on and on:
Finally, have to love this tweet:
Happy reading.. Go all Toronto TEAMS playing games of relevance!
Jonah
COMMENTS
I’ve seen people on twitter posting nasty DMs from POS. Most of it is in furtherance if his “I played the game, what do you do?” dialogue.
The guy has walked a hard road and likely still has scars. But for someone who experienced what he has, he seems devoid of empathy and understanding. His knee jerk reaction is to belittle and insult. It’s really strange, and until he resolves those issues he should be off air.
Totally agree with you about Toronto fans today.
A winner would be great and absent that, a serious rebuild with young guys who have futures is also acceptable.
What doesn’t fly, is the “middle of the pack” mentality of which we saw too much of in years past.
PS Brockmire is a must! Watched the first 4 episodes online last night.
I find POS refreshing on Twitter. If people make ridiculous statements, from behind the anonymity of social media, I have no problem with someone taking them to task.
Why does Wilner do half the game. I’d rather listen to Jerry Howarth for 9 innings.
I think O’Sullivan did a great job. Who wants some softy behind the camera, he is presenting the reality of the situation and isn’t running with the media BS narrative. Starting to think the people on this site like boring radio.
Listened to a few minutes of that Leafs Lunch clip. Wow. The word “irritating” doesn’t do it justice. I stopped listening to that show months ago (before POS was even hired) and I’m glad I stayed away.
As for Mike Wilner – I really have to hand it to him. He’s on-air act as the ultimate Jays cheerleader and Rogers company man has evolved into him becoming a self-parody of himself. It’s as if someone was trying satirize Wilner – except it’s not a parody it’s Wilner himself. Not only is his schtick tiresome, it’s transparently journalistically dishonest. And you know what, it’s not just Wilner. This slide has also exposed Buck & Pat to be bigger corporate shills and biased cheerleaders than I thought they were. Again, it’s tiresome. Thank god we have Mccown and Blair to be voices of reason.
I have given upon leafs lunch long ago and there station. TSN / Bell has to stop sitting back and do something. Same guest on every day at a certain time you can set your clock to them. That’s not saying there all bad I get that, Rogers does the same in house promotions with the same guests but at least they mix it up. How much longer even with there deep pockets keep going on, has to be a ego thing just because Rogers does it.
If Patrick O’Sullivan is gone from TSN, that’s too bad. I felt he could have made a solid contribution in a space far too occupied with the “every kid who ever played hockey is the greatest person in the world with the greatest mom and the greatest dad” rhetoric. His experiences were different, and so too are his perspectives, and to not have that voice at the table leaves the Toronto sports media scene a much shallower place.
I won’t be missing POS aka Mr. Negative . He’s on air attitute was terrible.
If Patrick is gone from TSN, then that’s a real shame. Apart from the Overdrive guys there’s no one else I found refreshing to listen to. Some call him irritating, I call him honest.
I think TSN is in real trouble. Show after show just feels the same. Hosts have little to no presence. Matthew Cruz may not have been the greatest but he was different. Naylor, Landsbrrt, MacArthur are interchangeable. MacArthur and his bits has become irritating rather quickly. You Have Made the List has made mine. Can’t listen to that anymore.
Leafs Lunch was bearable when Andi took over only because they had Poulin or Button on. Patrick was great because he brought honest, impartial opinions to the show. It was a joke listening to Gord Mlller on there one day trying to tell Patrick what players in a dressing room are thinking. Andi and her TFC comments have to go. It’s an NHL show.
I guess in a nutshell the problem is that apart from Hayes TSN doesn’t have a host that I would tune in to hear what they say. They should be there to move the show along. There opinions don’t mean much. Get a guest, ask the questions and stay out of their way. That’s what great interviewers do.
I hope Patrick stays on Leafs Lunch or they find a spot for him on another program but I doubt that’s the case. He made Leafs Lunch interesting. Cannot listen to Andi and the plain vanilla bunch they had last week. I put my money where my mouth is and subscribed to SiriusXM. I’ll listen to Patrick there and music during the noon hour.
If POS is gone that’s extremely disappointing, and I probably will not watch LL. he was a bright spot on the show since Odog left. POS is insightful, provides honest evaluation of players, plays and teams. He gives a perspective no other analyst has. I really don’t u derstand all the naysayers. You have such a negative attitude and only want to hear the good. I want honesty, and insight! If it’s critical so be it. I don’t want to hear everything’s good everyone’s a great player etc. Give your heads a shake. LL will be vanilla and a rah rah show! Enjoy!
He (O’Sullivan) was the only good co host on Leafs Lunch. The others actually flirt with her (gag) and Andi is simply awful as main host. Her cutesy act is embarrassing and the fawning over the Leafs is cringeworthy… I’m sure the other women at TSN can’t stand her. I always wondered why she wasn’t brought over to Rogers from hnic as she seemed ok… But I get it now. The only smart thing they’ve done since buying the exclusivity was leaving her out.
Just wanted to chime in and say I enjoy O’Sullivan as well. I do wish he would take it easy with the twitter exchanges, even if just for his own sake. Trying to reason with every mental midget with a computer would be taxing on anybody.
It would be a shame to give up on him so early, I’d rather have a station with straight shooters like Patrick than the schlock they employ over at the competition.
I am another who really enjoys Patrick O’Sullivan on the radio and it will be too bad if he’s left TSN. For someone new to the market, he’s refreshing: objective, insightful and to the point. Whenever I’ve caught him on Leafs radio broadcasts with Jim Tatti, I thought they meshed well together. Contrast him to Todd Hlushko’s voice and delivery. Hlushko is so rough around the edges and offers little in the way of insightful analysis. Like cirroc said, O’Sullivan could do himself a favour if he didn’t engage with the many trolls on twitter and simply ignore them.
My view of Patrick O’Sullivan as an analyst is that he has interesting thoughts but often can’t get out of his own way. When he is not insulting those who appreciate the incorporation of “fancy stats” into an analysis of hockey or when he is not engaging in Twitter battles, Patrick O’Sullivan has demonstrated that he can offer unique insights into the game. I appreciate his perspective but was disappointed that he is seemingly unwilling to concede that there are other valid points of view.
I would cite two examples of where he needlessly antagonized hockey fans, viewers, and/or listeners. First, he often ridiculed those who use shot-based metrics (for example, Corsi) as a measure of possession. His argument was that NHL team’s think Corsi is a joke and have other methods to track possession. Well, the photo below was taken after game 81 when the Leafs defeated Pittsburgh. Looks like the local NHL team uses Corsi to some extent. On this aspect of analytics, Patrick O’Sullivan was clearly wrong.
http://i.imgur.com/g9QfOpK.jpg
The second example was captured by an article from Scott Wheeler that I have linked to below.
http://www.pensionplanpuppets.com/2017/2/16/14641008/the-kick-out-the-third-back-checker-unnecessary-division-in-an-increasingly-analytical-hockey-world
Patrick O’Sullivan, as well as all Sportsnet and TSN analysts, should aspire to the words below by doing so in the least confrontational and arrogant way possible. We would all be better off.
“There will always be people who are ahead of the curve, and people who are behind the curve. But knowledge moves the curve”
― Bill James
POS provides decent and fresh analysis to Leafs Lunch, and their pre-game shows, by displaying intelligence, experience and a willingness to not endlessly articulate the usual, predictable jock-talk. He plays by his own rules and I appreciate that.
That being said, although he has vastly improved as a broadcaster since the beginning of the season, it seems painfully obvious to me that he has issues. Watching Leafs Lunch – yes, it is also a TV show and should be looked at as such, too – it was uncomfortable to see him initially never, ever make eye contact with his co-hosts when making a point. His face would very rarely look away from his computer screen when he was being asked a question or providing a response. Couple that with, seemingly, a stubborn refusal to put his teeth in (making him look like the Central Casting version of every hockey player ever) and a combative attitude that borders on obsession (Zack Hyman), is it any wonder that the executives at TSN are wondering if he is worth keeping on? He can’t be that pleasant to work with either, I’m sure.
If that is the case, this is a tremendously sad way for him to completely disappear from the public’s consciousness. POS still has an enormous opportunity ahead of him. If he just willing play his cards right, his life could take such a better turn. My guess is he needs that.
Here’s hoping he does.
Thank you for that comment about Wilner the apologist – My feelings exactly – I just can’t take that smug condescending weasel and can’t for the life of me understand how he is still on the radio let alone doing play by play – An absolute turn off when he is on – I would rather watch gameday coverage on my phone! As I have said before I believe he works for free just to be around big leaguers – Seriously does anyone have any idea how he keeps his job?
Correct me if I’m wrong but wasn’t Nick Kypreos as equally hostile if not more in his beginnings as Patrick O’Sullivan is currently? He doesn’t do it much these days but every so often you’ll see him whip out the “You don’t understand, you never played the game” when backed into a corner during a discussion much like O’Sullivan does constantly. I’m not saying O’Sullivan is going to be the next Kypreos but maybe if given the time to grow O’Sullivan will learn to realize that not everything said to him is a personal attack and that it’s ok for people to disagree with them even if he thinks he has more authority on the topic. He would probably do some good if he stayed off the twitter machine for a bit.
On the Wilner front: I don’t think anyone should be shocked he’s being the good company yes man when it comes to the Jays. Let’s not forget that the last time he was critical of the team he was promptly given the following weekend off by Rogers. There’s no way Wilner is going to risk anything after that so he’s going to be Baghdad Mike and just sit there saying “nothing is wrong, it’s still early” even as half the team falls to injury behind him.
I hope POS stays with TSN. He is articulate, insightful and honest. I heard the “fan guy” comment to Andi and cringed. However I think it was meant as a good natured barb. If he says the same thing to Scott on Sirius everyone laughs. Therein lies the problem. I do not think a Regis and Kelly style setup works in hockey talk radio. That is if you want an interesting show. I like Andi but I think they need to add a third person to the show to act as a buffer. A guy like Marty Biron. A nice guy who knows his hockey. POS rubs some people the wrong way – which is good. It makes for interesting radio. It worked for Howard Stern. Big loss for TSN if they replace POS
I will miss O’Sullivan on Leafs Lunch. His views were refreshing and different. Surely, there was a place for somebody who didn’t make use of the canned responses found in the mythical “TSN1050 politically correct personality kit”. Leafs Lunch with Andi and Patrick was just about the only TSN1050 show with decent ratings so I wonder why the change was made. Did MLSE decide that O’Sullivan was not corporate enough and told TSN that they didn’t want him on a show called Leafs Lunch promoting their (co-owned) hockey team? Fifteen minutes of fame hopefully will not apply to Patrick as the expectation is he will resurface elsewhere in his new career as a broadcaster.
Wilner is the Anti-O’Sullivan. He is knowledgeable about baseball but there are many who know a lot more. The way he treats his “guests” (whipping boys) on the phone in Jays Talk is disgusting. It is as if he thinks anybody who isn’t an out and out shrill for Jays management is copulating with the devil. If the Jays decided to put up a fifty foot statue of Shapiro in front of Rogers Centre, Mike would be the first guy there with stone and shovel. Hopefully Wilner won’t get fired but gets a blood transfusion from Greg Zaun to grow some gonads and another from Ron Maclean to gain some humility!
I am thinking that perhaps O’Sullivan was suspended rather than fired…(or did I miss an official announcement?). YOu would think if he was fired, they would just announce it and move on. If he is suspended they may wish to keep in inside..His best work was with Tatti on the Leaf pre and post game…If Andi isn’t able to work with someone who strives to be objective then the show and Patrick are better off parting company.
I’ve said before that I can only listen when he is a co-host. The other guys are fine on TV in short, brief snip-its, but as a co-host for an hour or two, they don’t have the personality to carry it off – Especially Craig Button – (He needs to stay off the radio…all shows. He drags them down). Poulin can’t do radio – he is an analyst and that’s it.
Now they seem to have placed Mark Roe as a semi-permanent co-host with Andi. He is so terribly weak. He tries so desperately to belong, it is pathetic. He can’t carry off a radio gig, his personality is non existent. I can’t and won’t listen at all to this garbage. If they are able to get good ratings out of that show, then good on them (and man, Hockey central at noon must be just awful).
My comment about Tyler Dellow’s ridiculous tweet got deleted. Interesting…
first episode of RawMikeRichards.com was up today. It’s still very early and he said there is still a lot of things they want to do and are working them out. That said it was very entertaining and polished. It looked very professional in terms of production quality and sound. I feel like Mike and Dave joked around a bit but were more on topic and serious then Mike has been in the past. Really enjoyed it a lot.
It is uncensored so Mike did drop a few bombs but it wasn’t overboard at all. For the vast majority of the show it was very clean. for a first show it was very very good.
Great to hear Mike and Dave back together again. I’ll take this show over anything on either TSN of the Fan.
Assuming he wants to continue working, I could envision Bob McCown also doing his own thing soon when his Sportsnet contract expires, something like Mike Richards.
When Bob Ryan was describing his podcast, you can almost hear McCown thinking to himself “Yup, I’ll be doing that myself before much longer”.
POS broke the cardinal rule that many wise media follow.
He took the bait and battled with and insulted people who have anonymous accounts, hiding behind eggs.
We had a great reminder of what happens too often this week.
Katie Nolan gets ripped by a misogynist on twitter. She tells him to fuck off.
He retweets, sending her tweet to Fox Sports account.
That’s the danger for all media even here in Toronto, I think.
How many times has Bruce Arthur told someone to fuck off and the person sends that tweet back to Toronto Star editors, whining “oh, the language!”
A day after the Leafs were ousted from the playoffs, here is how each show opened: Brady & Price: Leafs. Jeff Blair: Leafs. HCN: Leafs. Andrew Walker: Leafs. Naylor & Landsberg: Leafs. Leafs Lunch: Leafs. Scott MacArthur: Leafs. Overdrive: Leafs. Mike Richards: Leafs. PTS – Bob: “Obviously we’ll focus mostly on the Toronto Maple Leafs because we are based in Toronto and they bring the biggest audiences in Toronto to this show, as you would understand, as the biggest metropolis in this country, and so we’ll spend a greater amount of time talking about them.” Dan Patrick: The Danettes discussed the Westbrook press conference with Oklahoman columnist Berry Tramel. Seriously, TSN should just grab a warm body JD-Bunkis-type to take calls for an hour from 10-11 rather than insult us with the Danettes, or replay hour 2 of Overdrive, or maybe do a solid hour of traffic and weather.
Meanwhile, over at Huawei Night in Canada, the Huawei logo continues to hog the screen. Kypreos is the only panel member who gives up half the screen to the logo when he’s in a one shot. It’s like the logo is fighting Kyper for a puck. Wonder if Kypreos gets extra dough for that. Play safe kids, remember, the proper pronunciation of Huawei is ‘waugh-way’ or you can practice your pronunciation using instructional videos on Youtube.
So much for the big (but suspiciously unnamed) corporate sponsors Mike Richards pretended to have lined up. I think he mentioned the studio helping him produce the show, the camera store chain that presumably provided the equipment, and the bar/restaurant (or whatever it is) where they were doing the show. He hinted that some gambling-related sponsor may be on the way, I would assume for some kind of “picks of the day” segment. For his and Bastl’s sake, I hope that’s enough to at least break even.
Mullah,
It’s day 1. Yeah Richards has a habit of talking a massive game and struggles to deliver. But it’s day 1. He said there is a lot of things they want to do they are just trying to figure out. I’m sure sponsorships are a part of that. Sponsors i’m sure want to see some numbers (views/subscriptions) before commiting.
I was blown awat by the quality of the show for day 1. The production value as top notch. For day 1 it was very impressive. If they keep it up I’m sure the sponsors will come.
As for the breakeven thing. I think it’s a bigger problem for Richards than Bastl. As far as I can tell Bastl is basiclly a freelancer. It’s Richards name all over the place. It’s his cartoob head everywhere. I wpuld guess it’s all his money in the project. If it doesn’t make a lot of money Bastl still has his Bastl’s Bytes podcast, In Side The Lines on the fan. And some fill in spots on the fan.
So I hope ot works out for Richards. He seems to have more on the line.
I would argue the rule he broke is the one against displaying open contempt for both your co-workers and your customers. Anonymity has very little to do with this, in my opinion. What difference would it make if he was mocking and deriding people on Facebook rather than Twitter?
Also, Arthur and Nolan seem to be doing just fine despite people whining to their employers.
On Day 2 been watching the stream on YouTube as a curious spectator for 10 minutes and the viewers have ranged from 38-47 over the time. The video of the first show has 668 total views after 24 hours. No idea where the break even line would be for an online show but must be quite above what they are getting now. Feel that the only way to make it work would be to charge a subscription or launch a Patreon.
Mike V,
Is that 668 total views on Youtube live? Does that coubt those who watched it after? Also dors that coubt those who whatched on rawmikerichards.com rather than youtube? It surly doesn’t count itunes or google play listens.
That would count people who watched it after as a video on YouTube and I think that’s counting anyone who watched a part of it. Can’t know who made it all the way through 2 hours. No, it wouldn’t count podcast listeners and I see the show is currently 6th in the iTunes store for sports & recreation so that’s something.
Sportsnet announced there will be a Sportsnet Radio in Vancouver by the fall. 590 will have another station to poach talent from now other than Calgary.
It’s only 3 stations, but they almost have enough for a mini network. Wonder if we’ll see any national shows, other than PTS. I think most of the day should be local, but doing something national on weekends/evenings/late nights could be fine.
In that TorontoMike interview a couple of months back, one of the stories Mike Richards told was about getting his first credit card (and it sounded like this happened when he was already well into his 20’s) and immediately and constantly using it almost every day at bars to buy people drinks, until it got cut up in front of him. He hadn’t made a single payment. Between that, his “talking a big game”, apparent fascination with gambling, and expressing his disdain for the cost-cutting moves at Bell, on the surface he doesn’t strike me as someone who would have a good personality for running his own business, but I suppose I could be wrong.
Mullah
Ha ha you got me there. Hopefully he has grown up a bit since his 20s though. I liked the show. I hope it lasts.
Correction to my above post — I couldn’t find the credit card story in that TorontoMike interview, but I do remember hearing him proudly tell it somewhere.
‘That would count people who watched it after as a video on YouTube and I think that’s counting anyone who watched a part of it. Can’t know who made it all the way through 2 hours. No, it wouldn’t count podcast listeners and I see the show is currently 6th in the iTunes store for sports & recreation so that’s something.’
Correct, as of this moment, his first show has been watched 762 times. I don’t see many more jumping back to watch it again.
Probably not a great start.
But if they watch it on RawMikeRichards.com rather than viewing it from Youtube’s website or a youtube app.. would it count it?
I feel like more people might go directly to the site,rather than to youtube. and the 2nd episode isn’t even on youtube yet.
The website had an embedded view of the YouTube stream, so yeah would think it counts. Don’t know if they have a Facebook live or other platform steam that isn’t included.
I don’t feel bad for Patrick O’Sullivan getting caught up with twitter trolls. What do you expect to happen when you constantly talk about them on your radio show? Especially when it was incredibly obvious to anyone that listened that it bothered you… Do we know for a fact that Patrick had a lot of legit trolls and didn’t just count anybody who disagreed with him on twitter as a troll?
Also, the whole schtick of telling listeners you don’t care what they think is a) a little hacky in 2017, but generally an acceptable play from the radio host hand book & b) only works if your the star of the show. McCown can do it because he has a massive audience that tunes in to hear HIM. Patrick O’Sullivan was not the star of the Leafs Lunch, which is to say he’s not the reason people listened to the show. The reason people listen to Leafs Lunch is not because of the hosts but the content. They want to hear an hour (or 2 hours) of Leaf talk. So he should have probably cared a little bit about people liking him.
I’ll say this though, his work with Tatti analyzing and breaking down the action during the games was stellar. Maybe that’s just his wheelhouse.
I’d say with Leafs Lunch nobody tunes in to hear Andi”s comments but many tuned in to hear Patrick. He was a fresh voice with true insight and excellent analysis. Looks like he will be back next week. Now that will be must listen radio.
Looks like Patrick will be back on Leafs Lunch next week, according to his twitter. Glad to have him back but I do hope he just forgets about the trolls on twitter from now on. There’s a fight you’ll never win…
There’s a ‘Raw Mike Richards’ show on live right now, according to Youtube, there are 28 people watching/listening.
Id feel bad, but Mike made so many outlandish claims about the show, its hard too.
Trying to think, has anyone in Canada ever turned a profit on a sports podcast? Do we have a Bill Simmons type or made it initially before being gobbled up by the big two? With respect to Mike Richards, his podcast has to be seen as a hobby and not a viable income-earning venture. Nothing wrong with that, but we are discussing his podcast as if it may become something.
@Original Mitch
I can only go off of what Mike said on the Toronto Mike podcast, but Richards claimed it was going to be much more than a ‘hobby’. Perhaps he’s changed his tune, but I can only go off of what Ive heard him say.
If Patrick O’Sullivan returns to Leafs Lunch next week as per his Twitter message, that would be great news! Leafs Lunch was not nearly as good without his energizing interpretation of events in the hockey world. He and Andi make a synergistic team.
The show is 4 days in. Give it some time. Podcasts take time to build. And because it’s a podcast it doesn’t matter all that much how many people watch live. As long as they catch it at some point. It’s also availble on itunes, google play and other places so I wouldn’t worry too much yet.
What. The. Hell. That’s all I got about PTS today. The temp host was the worst stereotype of a sports radio host, is that really the best the Fan can do? Who the hell finds these people? And Perkins…was he drunk?
I often work during Blue Jays games so I am forced to listen on radio. I have found that very difficult this past week with the cheerleader doing the play-by-play. In this terrible start he has become a complete cartoon version of himself, and I cannot listen to him. I hope Jerry is OK and returns soon.
@Eric,
100 percent, just holding him a to a higher standard because of his background and his statements on Toronto Mike. He made big claims about how big it was going to be. Plus, it’s not like this is someone whose just starting in the media world.
Interesting comparison, yesterday Mike Richards had 485 views. Steve Dangle’s podcast, which was released later in the day, has 2,250.
Really MjwW? The temp host? Gord Stellick? The same guy who hosted the damn morning show for YEARS?!?
Going to give Naylor & Landsberg a lot of credit, a show which I think has grown leaps and bounds.
The Breakfast Club has become must listen to radio twice a week.
It was good of them to spend a significant amount of time the last couple of days addressing the ESPN layoffs. Both in terms of respecting their peers, as well as admitting their vulnerability within the industry.
Yes, Gord Stellick. Is this some weird performance art? It seriously is the perfect impression of all the worst aspects of a sports radio host. In my decades of listening to sports radio around the world, this is the first time that I have ever actually called a station to complain about a host for being absolutely trite.
Lord, give me the confidence of the Fan 590 producers. “What does the sports radio world need? More old white guys telling people HOW GOOD the old days used to be!” It’s really gotten to the point of absurdity with these people. Honestly, I am very tempted to ask the Ontario Human Rights Commission to investigate their hiring practices, because there is no god damn way a Toronto-based radio station can so consistently refuse to hire non-white males.
No joke. I’m having a dinner party with a human rights lawyer friend of mine tomorrow, so I will update you folks after a talk to her.
@MjwW
I assume the “party” in dinner party is used very loosely.
@Daver
There’s two or three posters, MjwW one of them, who will trash everything Rogers/Fan regardless of the topic. Best to ignore.